05:29 (IST) 1 Jun 2026

Oil prices surged more than 2% on Monday after Israel ordered troops to move deeper into Lebanon, escalating its fight against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group despite a ceasefire that was announced more than six weeks ago.

US crude futures climbed $2.17, or 2.48%, to $89.53 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose $1.93, or 2.12%, to $93.05 a barrel.

The market reaction reflected growing fears that the conflict could spill further across the region and disrupt energy supplies.