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Global oil prices surged at the start of the week as tensions in the Middle East flared once again. The gains came after Israel expanded its military operations in Lebanon against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, even as a ceasefire announced over six weeks ago remains technically in effect. US crude futures jumped 2.48% to $89.53 a barrel, while Brent crude advanced 2.12% to $93.05 a barrel.

Iran War latest news: Key Developments June 1

  1. Iran-US talks continue: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said messages are still being exchanged with Washington, but stressed that nothing is guaranteed until a final agreement is signed.
  2. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has ordered the military to widen its ground operations in Lebanon following the capture of the strategic Beaufort Castle.
  3. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States is prepared to launch strikes against Iran again if current negotiations fail.
  4. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran will not accept any agreement with the US unless it guarantees the rights and interests of the Iranian people.
  5. Trump says he is “in no hurry” to make a deal with Iran and “if we don’t get what we want, we are going to end it in a different way.”
  6. Iran has rejected several key US demands, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, abandoning any future nuclear weapons ambitions, and allowing the US to remove its enriched uranium.
  7. Trump signaled that the US could lift its naval blockade if a deal is reached, allowing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to resume.
  8. As of the market close heading into this week (May 29, 2026), Brent Crude settled at $92.05 per barrel, down 1.77% on the day.
  9. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Pakistan for helping mediate indirect talks between Washington and Tehran.

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05:29 (IST) 1 Jun 2026

Oil jumps as Israel widens Lebanon operation

Oil prices surged more than 2% on Monday after Israel ordered troops to move deeper into Lebanon, escalating its fight against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group despite a ceasefire that was announced more than six weeks ago.

US crude futures climbed $2.17, or 2.48%, to $89.53 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose $1.93, or 2.12%, to $93.05 a barrel.

The market reaction reflected growing fears that the conflict could spill further across the region and disrupt energy supplies.