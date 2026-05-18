Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Brent crude nears $110/bbl as UAE reports strike on nuclear power plant; Trump warns Iran, ‘clock is ticking’
Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Tensions in the Middle East remain high as Donald Trump warns Iran to “move fast” towards a deal while Tehran says it still distrusts the US. Israel has intensified strikes in Lebanon and Gaza, the Strait of Hormuz crisis continues to disrupt global oil supplies, and fears of wider regional escalation are growing despite ongoing diplomatic efforts and fragile ceasefire talks.
Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz, though Beijing has not publicly indicated it will pressure Tehran to do so. Speaking after talks in Beijing, Trump said he may consider easing sanctions on Chinese firms buying Iranian oil, while stressing that the US wants both an end to Iran’s nuclear ambitions and free movement through the crucial shipping route.
Iran, meanwhile, said it is preparing a new mechanism to regulate traffic in the strait and collect fees from vessels, while insisting the blockade will continue unless the US ends its own restrictions.
US-Iran war latest news: Key developments from May 18
Donald Trump warned Iran to strike a peace deal soon, saying “there won’t be anything left” if talks fail.
Iran’s Mehr news agency claimed the US offered no meaningful concessions in its latest negotiation response.
A drone strike in the UAE’s Al Dhafra region triggered a generator fire at the Barakah nuclear plant.
Brent crude futures settled higher at the end of the last trading week, closing at $109.26 per barrel.
Trump claimed the US controls the Strait of Hormuz and said Iran’s armed forces were “essentially wiped out.”
Iran said it will soon announce a plan to reopen some Strait of Hormuz traffic for a fee.
India condemned the drone strikes on the UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant and urged restraint and diplomacy.
Tehran warned the UAE against growing ties with Israel, saying Iran’s “patience has limits”.
Gaza’s Health Ministry reported six deaths and 19 injuries in the past two days, with bodies recovered from rubble.
Iran’s World Cup squad will travel to Türkiye for training and visa procedures before heading to the US.
Live Updates
06:31 (IST) 18 May 2026
Former US defense secretary says war is far from over
Speaking to CBS, former US Defense Secretary Robert Gates said the United States cannot simply “walk away” from the Iran conflict.
Speaking on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Gates said neither the US nor Israel can claim the war is finished.
“I don’t think he can walk away,” Gates said about Trump. “And no, I don’t think the Israelis can settle it. As powerful as they are, they don’t have the kind of power the United States has.”
Gates said American and Israeli strikes had “dramatically damaged and set back” Iran’s nuclear ambitions, although they had not completely ended them.
“I don’t think that the nuclear program in Iran poses an imminent threat. After all, we bombed it twice,” he said.
Still, he argued that the only real way to permanently stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions would be through negotiations. “The only way to completely bring an end to it is through a negotiation,” Gates added.
He also said expectations inside the Trump administration about how quickly the war could end were unrealistic.
“I think it would be hard to say the war is over,” Gates said.
06:23 (IST) 18 May 2026
Israeli soldiers injured as fighting intensifies
The Israel Defense Forces said several soldiers were injured overnight Sunday after an explosive device detonated in southern Lebanon.
According to the IDF, one soldier suffered severe injuries and another officer was moderately hurt, while two others were lightly injured. Earlier, Israel confirmed that Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati, 24, had been killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon.
Israel said Hezbollah has continued launching “hostile aircraft, mortar shells, and explosive drones” despite the ceasefire arrangement.
Even after Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend their ceasefire by another 45 days following talks in Washington, fresh strikes hit southern Lebanon.
According to Lebanon’s health ministry, Israeli attacks on Sunday killed five people, including two children. Three people, among them a child, died in Tayr Felsay, while two more, including another child, were killed in Tayr Debba. Eleven others were injured, and four more people were wounded in strikes on nearby towns.
The latest violence came after Israel said it had carried out more than 100 strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon since Friday.
Hezbollah strongly criticized the U.S.-brokered negotiations between Israel and Lebanon. Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan said, “The direct negotiations that the authorities in Lebanon have conducted with the Israeli enemy have ... led them down a dead-end path that will result in nothing but one concession after another.”
The conflict has continued to take a heavy toll. Lebanon’s health ministry said the death toll since the latest round of fighting began on March 2 has climbed to 2,969, while 9,112 people have been injured. Eighty-seven deaths were reported since Tuesday alone.
05:44 (IST) 18 May 2026
Trump says Iran is running out of time
In a post shared on Truth Social and later reposted by the White House on X, Trump doubled down on his warning to Iran.
“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” he wrote.
Araghchi, however, said Iran sees the United States as unreliable and unpredictable. Speaking at a summit in New Delhi on Friday, he said, “Iran cannot trust the Americans at all,” calling that mistrust “the main obstacle to any diplomatic effort.”
“Every day brings a different message, sometimes even two different messages in a single day, which deepens mistrust,” he added.
Trump also claimed the US now controls the Strait of Hormuz rather than Iran. “We wiped out their armed forces, essentially,” he said. Meanwhile, an Iranian official said Tehran plans to soon introduce a system that would allow some ships to pass through the strait for a fee.
05:29 (IST) 18 May 2026
Trump warns Iran as fragile ceasefire continues to shake the region
The war involving Iran, Israel and the United States remains tense, with fresh threats, military strikes and diplomatic efforts unfolding at the same time. On Sunday, President Donald Trump warned Iran that “the Clock is Ticking,” saying Tehran must “get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them.”
His warning came as Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran still does not trust the United States, even though it is trying to keep the “shaky” ceasefire alive “to give diplomacy a chance.”
At the same time, fighting continued in Lebanon, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz remained unresolved, and concerns grew after a drone strike caused a fire near the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant.