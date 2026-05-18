06:31 (IST) 18 May 2026

Former US defense secretary says war is far from over

Speaking to CBS, former US Defense Secretary Robert Gates said the United States cannot simply “walk away” from the Iran conflict.

Speaking on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Gates said neither the US nor Israel can claim the war is finished.

“I don’t think he can walk away,” Gates said about Trump. “And no, I don’t think the Israelis can settle it. As powerful as they are, they don’t have the kind of power the United States has.”

Gates said American and Israeli strikes had “dramatically damaged and set back” Iran’s nuclear ambitions, although they had not completely ended them.

“I don’t think that the nuclear program in Iran poses an imminent threat. After all, we bombed it twice,” he said.

Still, he argued that the only real way to permanently stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions would be through negotiations. “The only way to completely bring an end to it is through a negotiation,” Gates added.

He also said expectations inside the Trump administration about how quickly the war could end were unrealistic.

“I think it would be hard to say the war is over,” Gates said.