Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Brent crude tumbles to $83/bbl as US-Iran seal peace deal, Trump says ‘Hormuz now open, toll free’
Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: The US and Iran agreed to a cease-fire ending months of conflict, with a formal signing set for Geneva. The deal halts military operations and eases tensions, impacting oil prices and global markets.
The US and Iran reached a cease-fire agreement on Sunday, ending months of conflict that killed thousands and shook global markets.
Trump announced the deal on social media, calling it complete and congratulating both sides. Iran confirmed the agreement and said a formal signing ceremony will take place in Geneva on Friday.
The deal includes an immediate halt to military operations, including fighting linked to Lebanon.
Trump said the US would lift its naval blockade on Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping.
Key issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and US sanctions remain unresolved and will be discussed during a 60-day cease-fire period.
Iranian officials said the agreement also includes mutual respect for sovereignty and non-interference in domestic affairs.
Oil prices fell after the announcement, with Brent crude dropping about 4% to around $84 a barrel. US stock futures rose as investors welcomed the prospect of reduced tensions in the Middle East.
Israel has not officially endorsed the deal, and opposition has emerged across the Israeli political spectrum.
Leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK welcomed the agreement and called for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude has plummeted an additional 4.02% in early Asian and European trade, dropping well past Friday’s levels to trade at $83.82 a barrel.
Live Updates
05:52 (IST) 15 Jun 2026
Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on US-Iran peace deal
"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland. We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement. I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard. With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony," sais Shehbaz Sharif.
05:19 (IST) 15 Jun 2026
Israeli strike nearly complicated talks
The agreement came despite a fresh Israeli strike on Lebanon on Sunday that threatened to derail the negotiations.
Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf criticised the attack, saying it showed that the United States lacked "the will and ability to fulfill your commitments."
Israel said the strike targeted Hezbollah fighters in Beirut's southern suburbs.
Iran's foreign ministry blamed the United States for the attack and warned of a "strong response." The country's top military command also issued a warning, saying its "finger (is) on the trigger" and ready to strike the "enemy's heart."
Trump publicly expressed frustration over the timing of the attack.
"This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disagreed with Trump over US efforts to limit Israeli military operations in Lebanon. Israel has insisted on maintaining freedom to operate there, while Iran has pushed for a full ceasefire in Lebanon as part of any broader settlement.
05:18 (IST) 15 Jun 2026
A war that has cost thousands of lives
The conflict began after US and Israeli forces launched attacks on Iran on February 28.
Since then, thousands of people have been killed, most of them in Iran and Lebanon. Iran responded by launching strikes against Israel and Gulf countries that host US military bases. Tehran also effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global energy supplies.
In response, the United States imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.
Israel did not immediately comment on the agreement. Israeli officials have repeatedly said the country was not part of the US-Iran negotiations.
05:18 (IST) 15 Jun 2026
Strait of Hormuz to reopen
One of the most significant parts of the agreement is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the waterway would reopen on Friday and announced that he had ordered an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports.
"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"
Markets reacted immediately. Brent crude oil fell 4% in early Monday trading, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate dropped more than 4.6%.
05:17 (IST) 15 Jun 2026
Trump announces deal, formal signing set for Friday
US President Donald Trump declared the agreement complete in a post on Truth Social.
"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete."
His announcement came shortly after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has helped mediate the talks, revealed that an agreement had been reached. Sharif said the pact would be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday.
While the full details have not yet been released, Sharif said the agreement calls for the "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."
On Truth Social, US President Donald Trump posts, "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the… pic.twitter.com/fPLg91aBTy