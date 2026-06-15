05:19 (IST) 15 Jun 2026

The agreement came despite a fresh Israeli strike on Lebanon on Sunday that threatened to derail the negotiations.

Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf criticised the attack, saying it showed that the United States lacked "the will and ability to fulfill your commitments."

Israel said the strike targeted Hezbollah fighters in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Iran's foreign ministry blamed the United States for the attack and warned of a "strong response." The country's top military command also issued a warning, saying its "finger (is) on the trigger" and ready to strike the "enemy's heart."

Trump publicly expressed frustration over the timing of the attack.

"This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disagreed with Trump over US efforts to limit Israeli military operations in Lebanon. Israel has insisted on maintaining freedom to operate there, while Iran has pushed for a full ceasefire in Lebanon as part of any broader settlement.