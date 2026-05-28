05:16 (IST) 28 May 2026

The Strait of Hormuz remains the biggest issue in the ongoing talks. The narrow waterway is one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, and Iran has effectively shut it since the early days of the war, shaking global markets and oil prices.

Trump repeated that the United States would never allow Iran to control the strait.

“Nobody’s going to control it; we’re going to watch over it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the White House strongly rejected a report aired by Iranian state television claiming that Tehran and Washington had already drafted a preliminary peace agreement. The administration called the report a “complete fabrication.”

Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, had claimed that the two countries were discussing a 14-point “initial, unofficial” framework. According to the report, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping if the United States agreed to lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports.