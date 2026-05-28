Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Brent crude hits $95/bbl as US launches fresh strikes on Iranian military site, Trump says ‘no one will control Hormuz’
Fresh tensions erupted in the US-Iran conflict after reported American strikes on an Iranian military site and explosions near Bandar Abbas, close to the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump said “no one will control” the strategic waterway as Brent crude climbed to $95 per barrel amid fears over oil supply disruptions and stalled peace prospects.
Trump on deal with Iran, said, “Strait of Hormuz is going to be open to everybody, it’s international waters and part of negotiations with Iran; if Oman doesn’t behave like everybody else, we’ll have to blow ’em up.”
Trump signaled he is prepared for long peace negotiations with Iran, saying Tehran “thought they were going to outwait me” and adding he does not care about political fallout ahead of the US midterm elections.
Trump said no final agreement with Iran is close yet, even as both Washington and Tehran recently hinted that a limited deal to reopen the Hormuz could be nearing completion.
The White House rejected Iranian state TV claims that a draft US-Iran agreement already exists, calling the reported 14-point proposal a “complete fabrication”
Iranian state media claimed the supposed draft would reopen the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping in exchange for the US lifting its naval blockade and reducing military presence near Iran.
According to the reported proposal, Iran and Oman would jointly manage and route ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vowed a “decisive reciprocal response” to any cease-fire violations, while supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei hinted at possible renewed attacks on US military bases.
Trump said he would not be “comfortable” with Iran transferring its enriched uranium stockpile to Russia or China.
Brent crude is trading around $93.00 – $94.30 per barrel, down over 5%.
Three explosions were reported east of Bandar Abbas, Iran’s key port city and naval base near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the country’s semi-official Fars News Agency early Thursday.
Live Updates
06:15 (IST) 28 May 2026
Trump threatens Oman over Hormuz talks
Reports have suggested Iran wants to work with Oman on a system that could charge ships fees for passing through the waterway. Trump warned against any such arrangement.
“Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow them up,” he said during the cabinet meeting before quickly adding, “They understand that. They’ll be fine.”
05:48 (IST) 28 May 2026
Iran’s reported proposal included Oman partnership
According to the Iranian report, ship movement through the strait would be managed by Iran together with Oman, the Gulf country located on the other side of the waterway. The report also claimed that the United States would withdraw some military forces from areas surrounding Iran.
Iranian television said shipping traffic could return to prewar levels within a month if the framework is implemented. However, it also admitted that the proposal was not final and could still collapse.
05:17 (IST) 28 May 2026
Explosions near Bandar Abbas reported hours before Reuters cited fresh US military action
The US military has reportedly carried out fresh strikes on an Iranian military site believed to pose a threat to American forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed US official.
The development came hours after Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported hearing three explosions east of Bandar Abbas, Iran’s key port city near the Strait of Hormuz, around 1:30 am local time.
According to Fars, the exact source and location of the blasts were not immediately known, and investigations were underway. The report also said air defence systems in Bandar Abbas were briefly activated following the explosions.
05:16 (IST) 28 May 2026
Trump rejects Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz remains the biggest issue in the ongoing talks. The narrow waterway is one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, and Iran has effectively shut it since the early days of the war, shaking global markets and oil prices.
Trump repeated that the United States would never allow Iran to control the strait.
“Nobody’s going to control it; we’re going to watch over it,” he said.
Earlier in the day, the White House strongly rejected a report aired by Iranian state television claiming that Tehran and Washington had already drafted a preliminary peace agreement. The administration called the report a “complete fabrication.”
Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, had claimed that the two countries were discussing a 14-point “initial, unofficial” framework. According to the report, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping if the United States agreed to lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports.
05:15 (IST) 28 May 2026
Trump says he is ready for long Iran talks as Hormuz tensions grow
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signaled that he is ready for a long negotiation process with Iran, even as fighting and tensions across the Middle East continue to grow. Speaking during a lengthy cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump made it clear that he is not feeling political pressure from the ongoing conflict, despite criticism inside the United States over the monthslong war.
“Iranian officials thought they were going to outwait me,” Trump said. “I don’t care about the midterms.”
His remarks came at a time when both Washington and Tehran have been hinting that a limited agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be close. Still, Trump suggested that no breakthrough is immediately around the corner.