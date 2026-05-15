Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Brent crude steadies at $106/bbl as Trump says China offered to help reopen Strait of Hormuz
Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping offered to help the US negotiate with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump told Fox News that China’s heavy dependence on Gulf oil makes Beijing eager to keep the crucial trade route open and stable as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.
US-Iran war latest news: Key developments from May 15
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said dozens of ships, including Chinese-owned vessels, crossed the Strait of Hormuz under Tehran’s “management protocols” as tensions stay high in the Gulf
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US and Israel of “expansionism and warmongering”, warning that more instability in the Middle East would hurt everyone involved.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington does not need China’s help on Iran, but added that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping still found “common ground” on the Strait of Hormuz issue.
As of early Friday, May 15, 2026, Brent crude oil is trading at approximately $106.49 per barrel,
The US hosted a fresh round of Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington, with officials calling the first day “productive and positive” ahead of Friday’s discussions.
Donald Trump claimed Chinese President Xi Jinping offered to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open amid the ongoing Iran-US standoff.
The IMF warned that the wider Iran-Israel conflict could drag down global growth and push inflation higher if disruptions continue.
Saudi Arabia said it is discussing a possible “non-aggression” agreement between Iran and Middle Eastern countries once the war fully ends.
Analysts say Iran is watching US-China relations very closely because China now buys nearly 90% of Iran’s crude oil and remains Tehran’s biggest economic partner.
Live Updates
06:10 (IST) 15 May 2026
Iran watches China relationship closely
Middle East Institute senior fellow Alex Vatanka told Al Jazeera that Iran’s leadership is carefully watching ties between China and the US.
He explained that over the last 25 years, China has become Iran’s most important economic partner.
“I remember when Germany was Iran’s biggest trading partner,” Vatanka said. “Those days are long gone.”
According to him, China now supplies Iran with machinery and equipment, including items linked to its defence sector, while also buying around 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports.
Vatanka said Iran’s leaders are deeply invested in understanding how relations between Beijing and Washington develop.
“What happens between China and the US is something the Iranian regime watches with intense interest,” he said.
He also pointed to Araghchi’s recent visit to Beijing.
“I suspect that visit was very much about seeking assurances from the Chinese that they would not throw Iran under the bus. And we have no signs that is about to happen.”
06:09 (IST) 15 May 2026
Trump says Xi offered help on Strait of Hormuz
Trump said Xi Jinping had offered assistance in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open during the ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran.
The waterway has become one of the biggest global concerns because a major disruption there could affect oil supplies and fuel prices around the world.
An IMF warning added to those fears. The organisation said continued disruptions caused by the US-Israel conflict with Iran could push the global economy towards what it called an “adverse” scenario, with slower growth and rising inflation risks.
06:09 (IST) 15 May 2026
Washington hosts fresh Israel-Lebanon talks
The US hosted the third round of talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington, DC. A senior State Department official described the first day of discussions as “productive and positive”, with negotiations set to continue on Friday.
The talks come at a critical time because the current ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is due to expire on Sunday. Officials involved in the discussions hope to prevent another major escalation.
Lebanese representatives are hoping the negotiations can lead to a renewed ceasefire deal and eventually help settle long-running issues, including Israel’s military presence in southern Lebanon, border security and the highly sensitive issue of Hezbollah’s disarmament.
06:08 (IST) 15 May 2026
Iran, Israel, US and Hezbollah exchange warnings and attacks
The Middle East remained on edge as fresh military attacks, political warnings and high-level talks unfolded across the region. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said dozens of ships, including Chinese-owned vessels, had safely crossed through the Strait of Hormuz under what it called Iran’s “management protocols”. The development came while US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the future of the crucial waterway, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi strongly criticised both the US and Israel, accusing them of “expansionism and warmongering”. He warned that growing instability in the Middle East was a “lose-lose proposition for all sides – including the aggressors”.
At the same time, violence continued on the Israel-Lebanon border. Several Israeli civilians were wounded after an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah hit Israeli territory. The injured civilians were evacuated to hospitals for treatment.