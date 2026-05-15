06:10 (IST) 15 May 2026

Middle East Institute senior fellow Alex Vatanka told Al Jazeera that Iran’s leadership is carefully watching ties between China and the US.

He explained that over the last 25 years, China has become Iran’s most important economic partner.

“I remember when Germany was Iran’s biggest trading partner,” Vatanka said. “Those days are long gone.”

According to him, China now supplies Iran with machinery and equipment, including items linked to its defence sector, while also buying around 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports.

Vatanka said Iran’s leaders are deeply invested in understanding how relations between Beijing and Washington develop.

“What happens between China and the US is something the Iranian regime watches with intense interest,” he said.

He also pointed to Araghchi’s recent visit to Beijing.

“I suspect that visit was very much about seeking assurances from the Chinese that they would not throw Iran under the bus. And we have no signs that is about to happen.”