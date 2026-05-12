Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Brent crude holds above $104/bbl as Trump calls ceasefire on ‘massive life support’, trashes Iran’s proposal as ‘garbage’
US-Israel, Iran war LIVE updates: Trump warned the Iran ceasefire is on “life support” as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz deepen and oil prices surge globally. Iran rejected US criticism of its peace proposal, while Washington pushed a UN resolution demanding Tehran halt attacks in the key shipping route, raising fears of fresh sanctions, military escalation, and a prolonged energy crisis.
US-Iran war — Here are the latest developments on May 12
Trump said the Iran ceasefire is on “massive life support,” raising fears that the temporary truce could collapse and push the region back into a wider conflict.
Peace talks between the US and Iran hit another roadblock after Tehran demanded war reparations, recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz, and an end to American sanctions.
Trump strongly rejected Iran’s proposal, calling it a “piece of garbage” and saying hardliners in Tehran want the conflict to continue indefinitely.
Rising instability has pushed global oil prices higher, with Brent crude climbing above $104 per barrel as investors worry the conflict could drag on for months.
Fuel prices in the United States have surged sharply since the war began, with average gasoline prices crossing $4.55 per gallon and putting pressure on consumers.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption, avoid unnecessary travel, and use electric vehicles more frequently to help manage soaring energy costs.
PM Modi also encouraged Indians to buy less gold, work from home where possible, and cut imports as the country faces growing pressure on its economy and foreign exchange reserves.
Iran warned that any UN resolution failing to mention Tehran’s right to self-defence would be politically biased and destined to fail.
The Trump administration announced rewards of up to $15 million for information that could disrupt the financial networks of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Live Updates
06:27 (IST) 12 May 2026
PM Modi asks Indians to cut fuel use
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel and reduce unnecessary spending as the energy crisis deepens.
Speaking in Hyderabad after a major election win for his party, Modi asked Indians to use electric vehicles more often, avoid foreign vacations, work from home when possible, and even reduce gold purchases.
“To save foreign exchange, we must accept the challenge of patriotism,” he said.
India has been trying to shield citizens from rising fuel prices by increasing state spending and absorbing losses through government-owned oil companies. But pressure on public finances is mounting as the rupee weakens and inflation rises.
Reports suggest Indian state oil companies are losing nearly $175 million every day while trying to manage the crisis.
06:19 (IST) 12 May 2026
Fuel prices soar worldwide
The war’s impact is now being felt far beyond the Middle East.
In the United States, average gasoline prices have climbed above $4.55 per gallon, up more than $1.50 since the conflict began in late February.
Trump floated the idea of suspending the federal gas tax to give Americans temporary relief. The federal gasoline tax currently stands at 18.4 cents per gallon.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Trump told CBS News. “When gas goes down, we’ll let it phase back in.”
However, the proposal would need approval from Congress, and even Trump admitted the savings for consumers would likely be limited.
The idea drew mixed reactions. Senator Mark Kelly backed the move, saying “Families need help now,” while former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked it online as “bread crumbs” for struggling Americans.
06:10 (IST) 12 May 2026
Iran warns it is prepared for ‘all options’
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also issued a warning shortly after Trump’s remarks.
“Our armed forces are ready to deliver a lesson-teaching response to any act of aggression,” Ghalibaf wrote on social media, adding that Iran was “prepared for all options” and that its enemies “will be surprised.”
Ghalibaf, a former commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, has been deeply involved in Pakistan-mediated negotiations between the two countries.
Even though a temporary cease-fire was announced last month, clashes around the Strait of Hormuz have continued. The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday that it had again been targeted by Iranian drones, while American warships last week struck military facilities along Iran’s coastline.
05:54 (IST) 12 May 2026
Trump trashes Iran proposal as ‘piece of garbage’
The latest round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran hit another wall over the weekend after Iran responded to a U.S. proposal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war.
According to Iranian state media, Tehran demanded three major things: US war reparations, recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and an end to American sanctions.
Trump rejected the offer.
Speaking in the Oval Office on Monday, the president called the proposal a “piece of garbage” and claimed Iran was being controlled by “lunatics” who wanted the conflict to continue.
A day earlier, Trump had already blasted the proposal on social media as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,” though he did not specify which parts he opposed.
Iran, however, defended its stance. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei insisted that Tehran was only asking for its “legitimate rights” and described the demands as “reasonable and responsible.”
Still, analysts say Iran’s conditions are unlikely to be accepted by Washington, especially its demand for sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and compensation for the war.
05:45 (IST) 12 May 2026
Oil jumps above $104
As tensions continue to rise, countries across the world are already feeling the economic shock. Fuel prices have surged, global markets remain nervous, and fears over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, are growing again.
Brent crude oil settled at $104.21 a barrel on Monday, nearly 3 percent higher than Friday’s close, while the S&P 500 barely moved after six straight weeks of gains.
05:29 (IST) 12 May 2026
Trump says Iran cease-fire on ‘life support’
The fragile cease-fire between the United States and Iran appears to be slipping further, with President Donald Trump warning that the truce is now on “massive life support” and Iran responding with fresh threats and tough demands.
REPORTER: “For the time being, the ceasefire remains in place?”
PRESIDENT TRUMP: “It's unbelievably weak. I would call it the weakest right now.”
“After reading that piece of garbage they sent us. I didn't even finish reading it.”