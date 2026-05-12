06:27 (IST) 12 May 2026

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel and reduce unnecessary spending as the energy crisis deepens.

Speaking in Hyderabad after a major election win for his party, Modi asked Indians to use electric vehicles more often, avoid foreign vacations, work from home when possible, and even reduce gold purchases.

“To save foreign exchange, we must accept the challenge of patriotism,” he said.

India has been trying to shield citizens from rising fuel prices by increasing state spending and absorbing losses through government-owned oil companies. But pressure on public finances is mounting as the rupee weakens and inflation rises.

Reports suggest Indian state oil companies are losing nearly $175 million every day while trying to manage the crisis.