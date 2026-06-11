06:57 (IST) 11 Jun 2026

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump claimed the United States had moved millions of barrels of oil through the region without Iran knowing.

“We took out, the other night, 22 ships, late at night, with no lights,” Trump said.

However, US military officials later said the president was referring to an already known operation in which American forces helped guide commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to officials, ships were switching off their transponders while crossing the narrow waterway to reduce the risk of detection.

The operation has reportedly helped more than 200 vessels pass through the strait over the last month.

Trump later claimed the effort had helped move more than 100 million barrels of oil to global markets, though that figure could not be independently verified.