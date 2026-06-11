Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Brent crude hits $95 after Iran orders Strait of Hormuz closure following fresh US strikes
Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: The US military conducted strikes on multiple Iranian targets in response to Tehran's aggression, prompting Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz and report explosions in southern regions. Tensions escalate with disrupted oil transport and regional condemnation.
The US military said it carried out strikes on multiple targets in Iran, describing the operation as a response to Tehran’s continued aggression. In reaction, Iran’s military announced the immediate closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while state media reported strikes near Minab and Sirik in the country’s south.
Here are the latest updates on June 11
US strikes Iran: CENTCOM says it carried out additional “self-defence strikes” on multiple targets across Iran as explosions were reported in several areas.
Explosions reported across south Iran: Blasts were heard on Qeshm and Kish islands, as well as in Bandar Abbas, Minab and Sirik, according to Iranian media.
Hormuz closure: Iran’s top military command reportedly ordered the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any vessel attempting to pass through could be targeted.
Iran vows resistance: President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran will “stand firm” and condemned US threats against Iranian infrastructure.
Oil vessel intercepted: The US military said it disabled a vessel in the Gulf of Oman that was allegedly attempting to transport Iranian oil
Arab states condemn Israel: The Arab Group at the UN Security Council accused Israel of repeated attacks and incursions in Syria, calling for an immediate withdrawal from Syrian territory, including the occupied Golan Heights.
Key Infrastructure damaged : Iranian media reported that strikes hit water facilities in Sirik County, temporarily disrupting drinking water supplies for thousands.
Inflation and oil prices rise: US consumer inflation accelerated to 4.2% in May, while oil prices climbed amid growing uncertainty over the Iran standoff.
Brent crude is trading up at $93.58 per barrel as geopolitical tensions keep the market on edge.
Live Updates
06:57 (IST) 11 Jun 2026
Trump's 'Secret Mission' claim raises questions
Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump claimed the United States had moved millions of barrels of oil through the region without Iran knowing.
“We took out, the other night, 22 ships, late at night, with no lights,” Trump said.
However, US military officials later said the president was referring to an already known operation in which American forces helped guide commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to officials, ships were switching off their transponders while crossing the narrow waterway to reduce the risk of detection.
The operation has reportedly helped more than 200 vessels pass through the strait over the last month.
Trump later claimed the effort had helped move more than 100 million barrels of oil to global markets, though that figure could not be independently verified.
06:36 (IST) 11 Jun 2026
Strikes follow earlier military clash
Earlier this week, the US military said it had attacked several Iranian targets after an American Apache helicopter was shot down near the Strait of Hormuz.
While those earlier strikes were described as retaliation, Trump and Hegseth said the newest attacks were designed to force Iran toward a peace agreement acceptable to Washington.
CENTCOM described Wednesday's operation as "self-defense strikes" against multiple targets and said they were carried out in response to "Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression."
Iran has neither confirmed nor denied shooting down the helicopter. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the American attacks were launched under "false premises."
06:03 (IST) 11 Jun 2026
Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz
Following the latest attacks, Iran's armed forces announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships.
The military warned that any vessel attempting to pass through the waterway would be targeted.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important shipping routes for oil and gas exports.
Iran said military clashes in the region justified the closure, although the country had already effectively restricted access to the passage shortly after the war began in February.
A US military operation has reportedly guided more than 200 ships through the strait over the past month. Under normal circumstances, roughly 3,000 vessels pass through the waterway every month.
05:31 (IST) 11 Jun 2026
Trump and Hegseth signal more pressure
The strikes came after Trump warned that the United States would continue military action because negotiations were moving too slowly.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made Washington's position even clearer while speaking to reporters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.
“If we need to negotiate with bombs, we’ll negotiate with bombs,” Hegseth said. “And we’re very good at it. Nobody better in the world.”
He later refused to directly answer a question about whether the U.S. could target civilian infrastructure such as bridges or power facilities. Instead, he dismissed the question and said, “we will hit them hard, on our terms.”
05:31 (IST) 11 Jun 2026
US launches fresh airstrikes on Iran
The United States carried out a new round of airstrikes on Iran early Thursday, just hours after President Donald Trump accused Iranian leaders of taking too long to negotiate and vowed to keep up military pressure.
According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation began at 5:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, which was 12:45 a.m. Thursday in Iran. Iranian media reported explosions in Qeshm and Kish islands near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as in the southern cities of Bandar Abbas, Minab and Sirik.
The latest attacks mark another sharp escalation in the conflict between Washington and Tehran, even as both sides continue to talk about the possibility of peace.