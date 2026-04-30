Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Brent Crude spikes to $113 as Trump rejects Iran offer, threatens relentless naval chokehold until nuclear demands are met
Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Rising US-Iran tensions see Trump push a prolonged blockade, stall nuclear talks, and warn Tehran to “get smart soon.” Oil prices surge amid supply fears, while Iran’s economy weakens. Pentagon reveals $25B war cost as global powers step in, widening the conflict’s geopolitical and economic impact.
Donald Trump is now weighing a months-long naval blockade to choke Iran’s oil exports. Behind the scenes, Washington is trying to cushion the global oil shock, but markets are already reacting, with prices climbing on fears of disruption. Meanwhile, Iran is digging in, warning of stronger retaliation, holding firm on its nuclear stance, and facing mounting economic strain
Here are the latest developments as of April 30:
Donald Trump issues a blunt warning to Iran — “get smart soon” — signalling talks have hit a wall and tensions are edging higher.
The Pentagon pegs the Iran war cost at $25 billion so far, with at least 14 US service members killed.
Israeli strikes killing emergency workers and soldiers in Lebanon show the conflict is widening, not staying contained.
Iran’s rial crashing to a historic low underscores how the war is biting hard on its economy.
Trump’s 90-minute call with Vladimir Putin puts Iran at the centre, with Moscow offering help on uranium stockpile issues.
Gulf nations step in, publicly calling out Iran and pushing it to repair trust after “treacherous” attacks.
As of early trading on Thursday, April 30, 2026, Brent crude is trading at $111.57
Trump doubles down on pressure tactics, calling the naval blockade “foolproof” and a clear show of US dominance. He all but dismisses diplomacy, suggesting talks are meaningless if outcomes are already decided
Donald Trump rules out any deal with Iran unless it abandons nuclear weapons completely.
Pete Hegseth sidesteps questions on future spending, offering no clear timeline or endgame.
Lawmakers press on outcomes as the conflict nears 60 days, raising doubts over strategy and exit plan.
Commodity
Last Traded Price
Daily Change
Trend
Brent Crude
$113.40
+$1.96 (+1.76%)
📈 Rising
WTI Crude
$106.80
+$6.87 (+6.87%)
📈 Rising
Natural Gas
$2.64
-$0.047 (-1.75%)
📉 Falling
Live Updates
06:43 (IST) 30 Apr 2026
Nuclear dispute at the centre
Trump has repeatedly said Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. Iran, on the other hand, insists its program is for peaceful purposes and wants the US to recognise its right to enrich uranium.
Right now, Iran has around 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, a level that could be pushed further to make nuclear weapons if needed.
06:26 (IST) 30 Apr 2026
War costs and rising risks
The conflict is also proving expensive. A senior Pentagon official said the war has already cost the US military about $25 billion, the first official estimate since fighting began.
Thousands have been killed so far, and the wider economic impact is being felt across the world.
Iran has warned of “unprecedented military action” if the US continues blocking vessels linked to it, raising fears that things could spiral further.
05:59 (IST) 30 Apr 2026
Oil markets react
Markets are already feeling the tension. Oil prices jumped more than 6% on Wednesday, with Brent crude touching a one-month high. Traders are worried that if the blockade drags on, it could disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East in a big way.
The US strategy is aimed at squeezing Iran’s oil exports and forcing it to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a key shipping route for global energy.
But Iran has made it clear it won’t back down easily. It has said it will keep disrupting traffic through the strait as long as it feels under threat.
05:36 (IST) 30 Apr 2026
Iran-US talks stuck, pressure rising
Trump made his position clear in a social media post, saying Iran “couldn’t get its act together” and adding, “They don't know how to sign a non-nuclear deal. They'd better get smart soon!”
At the same time, Pakistan is trying to quietly keep things from getting worse. A source told Reuters that messages are still being exchanged between the US and Iran, even though a breakthrough feels far away.
05:35 (IST) 30 Apr 2026
Trump says, 'The blockade is genius. It has been 100 % foolproof'
On imposing a naval blockade on Iran, US President Donald J Trump says, "The blockade is genius. It has been 100 % foolproof. It shows how good our Navy is. Nobody's going to play games... We are not anymore, taking 18 hours of flight, just to see a piece of paper... I always like to meet face to face... But when you have to fly 18 hours every time you want to have a meeting, and you know what the meeting is all about, and you know they're going to give you a piece of paper that you don't like before you even leave, it's ridiculous... At this moment, there will never be a deal unless they agree that there will be no nuclear weapons..."
#watch | On imposing a naval blockade on Iran, US President Donald J Trump says, "The blockade is genius. It has been 100 % foolproof. It shows how good our Navy is. Nobody's going to play games... We are not anymore, taking 18 hours of flight, just to see a piece of paper... I… pic.twitter.com/rbKUiYPDF1
Trump weighs long Iran blockade as talks stall, oil prices jump
As the standoff between the US and Iran drags on, things are starting to look more long-term than anyone expected. Donald Trump is now openly discussing what happens if the conflict doesn’t end anytime soon, including keeping a naval blockade on Iran in place for months.
At the White House on Tuesday, Trump met top US oil executives to figure out how to manage the fallout if the blockade continues. The focus was simple: how to keep global oil markets stable and make sure American consumers don’t feel the full impact.
A White House official said they talked about “steps we could take to continue the current blockade for months if needed and minimize impact on American consumers.”