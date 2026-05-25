Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: ‘I don’t make bad deals,’ Trump says as US won’t rush into Iran nuclear agreement
Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: The US and Iran are moving closer to a possible framework agreement aimed at easing Middle East tensions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump says talks are progressing “constructively” but insists sanctions and the naval blockade will remain until a final deal is certified.
On Sunday, Trump sharply criticised the Iran nuclear deal signed under Barack Obama, calling it one of the worst agreements ever made and claiming it paved the way for Iran to develop nuclear weapons. He said his administration’s current negotiations with Iran are moving “constructively,” with sanctions and the blockade staying in place until a verified deal is reached.
Iran, US-Israel war latest developments (May 25):
Trump said any potential deal with Iran under his administration would be “good and proper,” unlike the Obama-era nuclear agreement.
Trump stressed that the current negotiations are still incomplete and that the public does not yet know the details of the proposed agreement.
The United States and Iran have reportedly agreed “in principle” to a possible peace framework that could help de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, though final approval from leaders on both sides may still take several days.
According to a senior US official, the proposed deal would reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and require Iran to dispose of its highly enriched uranium
Iranian officials and state media have remained largely silent on the specifics of the proposed agreement.
News of the possible agreement also pushed oil prices lower, as markets reacted positively. Brent crude closed the week hovering around the $99.00 to $104.00 per barrel mark.
In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons, while several US lawmakers from both parties criticised the emerging proposal.
Netanyahu also said Trump reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself across all fronts, including Lebanon.
According to a senior Trump administration official, the proposed framework would give both sides around 60 days to negotiate a broader and more permanent agreement.
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US and Iran move closer to possible peace deal, but many big questions still remain
The United States and Iran have agreed “in principle” to a possible deal that could help calm the war in the Middle East, according to a senior US official. But the agreement is still not final, and officials say it could take several more days before leaders on both sides approve it.
The proposed deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, and would also require Iran to get rid of its highly enriched uranium. However, exactly how Iran would dispose of the uranium is still being discussed.
So far, Iran’s government and state media have not publicly confirmed what is being discussed behind closed doors. Officials from both countries have made it clear that any agreement now would only be a starting framework, not a final peace deal.
05:55 (IST) 25 May 2026
Israel says Iran 'will not have nuclear weapons'
In a post on X, Netanyahu said,
" I spoke last night with President Trump about the memorandum of understanding to reopen the Straits of Hormuz and the upcoming negotiations toward a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program. I expressed my deep appreciation to President Trump for his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, including during Operation Roaring Lion and Epic Fury, when American and Israeli forces fought shoulder to shoulder against the Iranian threat.
President Trump and I agreed that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear danger. That means dismantling Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites and removing its enriched nuclear material from its territory. President Trump also reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against threats on every front, including Lebanon. The partnership between us and our two countries has been proven on the battlefield and has never been stronger. My policy, like President Trump’s, remains unchanged: Iran will not have nuclear weapons. "
05:54 (IST) 25 May 2026
Trump says emerging Iran deal is ‘exact opposite’ of Obama-era pact
Donald Trump defended the ongoing negotiations with Iran, saying any agreement reached under his administration would be a “good and proper” deal unlike the Obama-era nuclear pact, which he claimed gave Tehran “cash” and a path to nuclear weapons. Trump also dismissed critics of the talks, arguing that the framework is still being negotiated and insisting: “I don’t make bad deals.”
05:36 (IST) 25 May 2026
Trump calls Obama-era Iran pact ‘one of the worst deals ever’
Donald Trump sharply criticised the Iran nuclear deal signed under Barack Obama, calling it a pathway for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons. He said the current negotiations by his administration are “the exact opposite,” stressing that talks are moving in a “constructive” manner and that the US will not rush into an agreement. Trump added that the blockade on Iran will remain until a final deal is certified and reiterated that Iran “cannot develop or procure” a nuclear bomb.
" One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration. It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration - THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact! The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"