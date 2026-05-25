05:36 (IST) 25 May 2026

Trump calls Obama-era Iran pact ‘one of the worst deals ever’

Donald Trump sharply criticised the Iran nuclear deal signed under Barack Obama, calling it a pathway for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons. He said the current negotiations by his administration are “the exact opposite,” stressing that talks are moving in a “constructive” manner and that the US will not rush into an agreement. Trump added that the blockade on Iran will remain until a final deal is certified and reiterated that Iran “cannot develop or procure” a nuclear bomb.

" One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration. It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration - THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact! The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"