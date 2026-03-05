11:22 (IST) 5 Mar 2026

According to a report from Aljazeera, many residents are leaving Tehran due to the US and Israeli attacks. Tehran and its surrounding areas have around 14 million people, making evacuation difficult.

“Those who can leave and have homes outside Tehran are leaving,” he said. “But many people are still trapped here, living in fear and uncertainty.”

The current strikes are broader than last year, targeting more than 150 cities across Iran, not just Tehran.