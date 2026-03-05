US-Israel attack on Iran LIVE: Iran War Top Developments on March 5
- Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Tehran late Wednesday, just hours after Washington hinted the military action would be over in a matter of weeks and would not turn into a ‘forever war.’
- The United States sank an Iranian navy ship in international waters, with Pete Hegseth saying a US submarine fired the torpedo — the first such strike since World War II. Sri Lankan officials said dozens were feared dead after another Iranian naval ship, carrying 180 crew members, sank off their coast.
- After a shaky few days, stock futures edged higher as worries about the US-Iran conflict cooled slightly. Investors, who had been on edge, seemed more willing to step back in. Futures linked to the S&P 500 rose 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3%. Dow futures were up just 9 points, a tiny 0.02% move, but still pointing higher.
- Brent crude closed near $83 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate moved toward $76, after crude prices jumped about 11% in the first three days of the week. Fears that the conflict could disrupt oil and gas supplies eased after Trump said the US is preparing to provide risk insurance and ship escorts in the Persian Gulf.
- China, the largest buyer of Iranian oil, said it would send a special envoy to the Middle East to help mediate the conflict.
- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait reported new Iranian attacks on Wednesday.
- Asian stocks rebounded, with South Korea’s Kospi index jumping 12%, while the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.8% and US stock futures also moved higher.
- Senate Republicans rejected a measure to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to continue military action against Iran without Congress’ approval.
- Iranian leaders are leaning toward naming Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s next supreme leader. Israel warned that if the next leader keeps the same ideology, he could become “an unequivocal target for elimination.”
- The White House said 17,500 Americans have returned safely since the war began. After facing criticism that it had not done enough, the State Department announced that a charter flight was on its way back to the US carrying Americans who wanted to leave the region.
US-Israel War on Iran LIVE: Tehran residents flee amid strikes
According to a report from Aljazeera, many residents are leaving Tehran due to the US and Israeli attacks. Tehran and its surrounding areas have around 14 million people, making evacuation difficult.
“Those who can leave and have homes outside Tehran are leaving,” he said. “But many people are still trapped here, living in fear and uncertainty.”
The current strikes are broader than last year, targeting more than 150 cities across Iran, not just Tehran.
US-Israel War on Iran LIVE: Oman fuel tank damaged
Oman Oil Marketing Company reported that one of its fuel storage tanks was damaged in an unspecified “incident.” Preliminary assessments indicate the damage is minor.
As a safety precaution, the company has temporarily halted operations at the affected facility while further inspections are carried out. The report was shared by Reuters, citing the company’s statement.
US-Israel War on Iran LIVE: EU sends military aid to Cyprus amid security fears
European Union members are dispatching military support to Cyprus as regional tensions rise. Cyprus authorities closed the international airport after a suspected drone approached airspace—the third incident since Sunday involving Iranian-made drones.
US-Israel War on Iran LIVE: War in the Middle East escalates
The conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran intensified on Wednesday. A US submarine sank an Iranian warship, killing at least 80 people, while NATO air defenses destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile fired toward Turkey.
Despite the violence, equity markets in Europe and the US were supported by President Trump’s promise to protect shipping in the region and a report by the New York Times claiming Iranian intelligence had reached out to the CIA about a potential path to end the war. Iran later called the report “absolute lies and psychological warfare.”
In the US, the Republican-led Senate blocked a bipartisan resolution that aimed to halt the air campaign against Iran.
US-Israel War on Iran LIVE: Oil, Gold, and Bond yields rise
Concerns about energy supply pushed oil prices higher. US crude rose 3.01% to $76.91 per barrel, while Brent crude climbed 2.49% to $83.43. Spot gold gained 0.84%, reaching $5,178.42 per ounce.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose slightly by 2.7 basis points to 4.109%, and 30-year bond yields rose 3.1 basis points to 4.7479%.
Henry Russell, a London-based economist at ANZ, noted: “The market continues to trade on headlines, and we’re likely to see further volatility ahead. Energy supply is still facing constraints, and more disruptions are likely if this conflict continues.”
Asian stock markets rose on Thursday as investors showed signs of returning confidence, after days of heavy losses caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East. US Treasury yields fell, hinting at a tentative recovery in risk appetite. Oil and gold prices, however, continued to climb.
South Korea’s KOSPI index rebounded sharply, recovering from steep losses in the previous session. Wall Street’s rally on hopes that the United States and Iran may look for a way to reduce tensions helped lift regional markets.
MSCI’s broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 2.9%. South Korea’s KOSPI led with a 10.4% surge, while Japan’s Nikkei climbed 2.9%.
Paco Chow, a dealing manager at Moomoo Australia and New Zealand, warned: “Geopolitical risk can flare up again very quickly, so any early gains we see this morning across Asia-Pacific region share markets may not last. The outlook will remain cautious until we see oil flows return to normal.”
US-Israel War on Iran LIVE: Iran launches missiles at Israel as US Senate blocks airstrike halt
Iran fired a wave of missiles at Israel early Thursday, sending millions of people rushing into bomb shelters. The attack comes on the sixth day of the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, just hours after attempts in Washington to halt the US air campaign were blocked.
Republican senators in Washington voted against a motion that would have stopped the US air campaign and required Congress to approve any further military action. This vote leaves President Donald Trump largely free to direct the war.
The Senate voted 53 to 47 not to advance the resolution. All but one Republican voted against it, while all but one Democrat supported it.
US-Israel War on Iran LIVE: Israeli deadline for Iranian officials in Lebanon expires
Israel gave Iran’s representatives in Lebanon 24 hours to leave the country. The deadline has now expired, but the outcome is unclear. Human Rights Watch calls the move deeply concerning, warning it could signal an intent to commit a war crime. No public evacuation by Iran has been reported.
US-Israel War on Iran LIVE: Major players affected
The companies affected include PetroChina Co., Sinopec, CNOOC Ltd., Sinochem Group, and private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Co. These firms usually get fuel export quotas from the government. None of the companies responded to requests for comment, and the NDRC also did not immediately reply to inquiries.
China has a large refining industry, but most of its fuel is used at home. The country is not a major fuel supplier to the rest of Asia. Still, this step shows a growing effort in the region to focus on domestic needs as the Middle East crisis worsens.
China’s government has told its largest oil refiners to pause exports of diesel and gasoline, Bloomberg reported. This step comes as the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf disrupts the supply of crude oil from one of the world’s biggest producing regions.
Officials from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s top economic planning body, met with executives from major refining companies. They asked, verbally, for an immediate temporary halt to fuel shipments. The officials also instructed the companies to stop signing new export contracts and to review ways to cancel shipments that had already been planned.
People familiar with the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks were private, said that jet fuel and bunker fuel stored in bonded storage, as well as fuel sent to Hong Kong and Macau, would not be affected by the suspension.
US-Israel War on Iran LIVE: IMF warns Middle East conflict could hit global economy
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the ongoing conflict could drive up energy prices, affect growth and inflation, and strain policymakers worldwide. She spoke at the “Asia in 2050” conference in Bangkok.
US-Israel War on Iran LIVE: Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs and southern Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations in southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.
Areas in Beirut including Ghobeiri, Haret Hreik and Bir al-Abed were struck, while another attack hit a house in the Al Shahabiya district near Tyre.
Separate strikes were also reported in Nabatieh, an area Israel says has a strong Hezbollah presence. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
More than 50 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since Monday, according to reports.
US-Israel War on Iran LIVE: Explosions rock Tehran as Iran activates air defences
Several explosions were heard in Tehran overnight as Iran activated its air defence systems, according to Iranian media.
Blasts were reported in the eastern part of the capital, with shockwaves felt across nearby neighbourhoods. Authorities have not yet confirmed what the targets were.
Strikes were also reported in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj, Saqqez and Bukan.