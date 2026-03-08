US, Israel War on Iran LIVE: Trump says no plans to negotiate, delivers ‘complete destruction, certain death’ warning
US-Israel Iran War News Day 9 Today Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has said he is not interested in negotiating with Iran. He suggested the war would only end once the country had no functioning military or any remaining leadership in power.
US-Israel attack on Iran LIVE: The US-Israeli attack against Iran has entered its second week — with President Donald Trump insisting on Saturday that America was “not looking to settle”. Gulf countries also intercepted dozens of ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran on Saturday. This came in spite of an apology from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and assurances that the country would no longer attack its neighbours unless unless an attack against Iran originated from their territory.
“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
Here are the latest developments on March 8:
Iran may get a new Supreme Leader on Sunday, with the Assembly of Experts slated to hold a key meeting. Local media cited assembly member Ayatollah Mozafari as saying that the clerical body would likely decide within a day.
Trump claims Iran already “surrendered” to neighbouring countries following Pezeshkian’s statement that Iranian forces would avoid targeting regional states unless attacks on Iran originate from their territory.
Iran apologises to Gulf countries: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that Tehran will never capitulate after US President Donald Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender”. Iran also apologised to the neighboring Gulf countries for the earlier strikes and added that Tehran would avoid targeting regional states unless attacks on Iran originate from their territory.
IRGC warns of strikes if attacks on Iran continue: After Pezeshkian’s message, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that all US and Israeli military bases and interests in the region will be treated as “primary targets” if strikes on Iran persist.
Live Updates
07:24 (IST) 8 Mar 2026
Trump slams UK over plan to send out aircraft carriers - 'Don't need them any longer!'
"The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, may be the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East. That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer — But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!" he wrote on Truth Social.
07:21 (IST) 8 Mar 2026
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait intercept fresh drones; report shrapnel damage
The Kuwaiti army said on Sunday morning that it was dealing with yet another drone attack. It confirmed that shrapnel from the strike had caused some damage to civilian buildings.
Saudi Arabia also released a similar update --- with the Defence Ministry claiming it had foiled a drone attack against Riyadh's diplomatic quarter. No injuries were reported.
07:16 (IST) 8 Mar 2026
Trump eying elimination of all Iran leaders?
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was not interested in negotiating with Iran. He also said the ongoing US-Israeli air campaign could make negotiations a moot point if all potential leaders of Iran were killed and the Iranian military destroyed.
"At some point, I don't think there will be anybody left maybe to say: We surrender," he told reporters aboard Air Force One