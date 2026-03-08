US-Israel attack on Iran LIVE: The US-Israeli attack against Iran has entered its second week — with President Donald Trump insisting on Saturday that America was “not looking to settle”. Gulf countries also intercepted dozens of ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran on Saturday. This came in spite of an apology from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and assurances that the country would no longer attack its neighbours unless unless an attack against Iran originated from their territory.

“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Here are the latest developments on March 8:

Iran may get a new Supreme Leader on Sunday, with the Assembly of Experts slated to hold a key meeting. Local media cited assembly member Ayatollah Mozafari as saying that the clerical body would likely decide within a day.

Iran may get a new Supreme Leader on Sunday, with the Assembly of Experts slated to hold a key meeting. Local media cited assembly member Ayatollah Mozafari as saying that the clerical body would likely decide within a day.

Trump claims Iran already "surrendered" to neighbouring countries following Pezeshkian's statement that Iranian forces would avoid targeting regional states unless attacks on Iran originate from their territory.

Iran apologises to Gulf countries: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that Tehran will never capitulate after US President Donald Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender". Iran also apologised to the neighboring Gulf countries for the earlier strikes and added that Tehran would avoid targeting regional states unless attacks on Iran originate from their territory.

IRGC warns of strikes if attacks on Iran continue: After Pezeshkian's message, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that all US and Israeli military bases and interests in the region will be treated as "primary targets" if strikes on Iran persist.

