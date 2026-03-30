Iran, Israel-US war live updates: Indian killed in Kuwait power plant attack, Oil crosses $115 after Yemeni Houthis attack Israel again; Tehran calls US officials’ homes ‘legitimate targets’
US-Israel war on Iran LIVE: The conflict in West Asia shows no signs of slowing down, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering troops to expand control in southern Lebanon even as US forces pour into the region. Fresh strikes in Iran, missile exchanges, and a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have sent oil prices soaring, while Tehran accuses Washington of “secretly planning a ground invasion.”
The US-Israeli strikes on Iran continued on Sunday, hitting a TV station in Tehran and a port in the south, where at least five people were killed.
Here are the key developments on March 30, 2026.
Oil prices jumped as Asian markets opened, crossing $115 per barrel, as tensions in the region intensified.
Israel’s military said it is striking targets across Iran’s capital, Tehran, marking a major escalation.
Iran’s government said energy infrastructure has been damaged, but local media reported that power has been restored in most parts of Tehran and in the nearby city of Karaj.
Verified photos showed a heavily damaged US military jet at an air base in Saudi Arabia, though details about how it was damaged remain unclear.
Earlier, Iran’s parliament speaker reacted to the growing US presence, saying forces are “waiting” for American ground troops and would “rain fire upon them” if they arrive.
The warning came after the US announced that 3,500 soldiers are in the region, along with the deployment of the USS Tripoli warship.
So far, the joint UA-Israeli military campaign has not forced Iran to agree to US demands on its nuclear program or to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route.
Diplomatic talks took place in Islamabad, where foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey met to discuss ending the war. Notably, none of the countries directly involved in the fighting attended.
In Yemen, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels joined in by launching a missile at Israel, though the attack failed.
Live Updates
05:35 (IST) 30 Mar 2026
Missiles and drones reported across the Gulf
The tension is no longer limited to Iran and Israel. Several Gulf countries reported missile and drone activity in their airspace.
Kuwait said it detected 14 ballistic missiles and 12 drones, with one military camp hit and 10 soldiers injured. Qatar reported intercepting multiple drones launched from Iran, while the UAE said its air defence systems were actively responding after detecting 16 missiles and 42 drones.
In Saudi Arabia, images have surfaced that appear to show a heavily damaged US military aircraft at an air base.
05:19 (IST) 30 Mar 2026
Strikes hit Tehran, cause power cuts
The Israeli military says it is attacking targets across Tehran
Loud explosions were heard across the city
Iran said strikes damaged electricity infrastructure
Because of this:
Power cuts hit parts of Tehran and Alborz province
One official said shrapnel hit a power line near Karaj
Another substation in east Tehran was also damaged
Later updates say:
Electricity has been restored in most areas
The power grid is now stable, though some repairs are still ongoing
05:19 (IST) 30 Mar 2026
Iran warns US: “Waiting… to rain fire”
Iran’s parliament speaker issued a strong warning, saying their forces are:
“waiting” for US ground troops so they can “rain fire upon them”
This came shortly after the US confirmed 3,500 soldiers are in the region, along with the USS Tripoli warship.
Another top Iranian military spokesperson, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, also warned that Iran could:
Target homes of US and Israeli commanders and political officials in the region
Called it a “retaliatory measure”
He accused the US and Israel of hitting civilian homes in Iran.
05:18 (IST) 30 Mar 2026
Oil crosses $115 — a big jump from before the war
Oil prices climbed to over $115 per barrel as markets opened in Asia
Brent crude stood at $115.84, up by 2.9%
Before the conflict began on February 28, oil was around $72 per barrel
It had already peaked at $118 on March 19
By Friday, it was just under $112, and now it’s rising again
05:17 (IST) 30 Mar 2026
Oil prices jump as Middle East tensions refuse to cool down
As a new week began in Asia, oil prices shot up again, showing just how tense things have become in the Middle East. The last 24 hours have seen fresh strikes, sharp warnings, and growing fears — even as some leaders still talk about peace.