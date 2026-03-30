05:35 (IST) 30 Mar 2026

The tension is no longer limited to Iran and Israel. Several Gulf countries reported missile and drone activity in their airspace.

Kuwait said it detected 14 ballistic missiles and 12 drones, with one military camp hit and 10 soldiers injured. Qatar reported intercepting multiple drones launched from Iran, while the UAE said its air defence systems were actively responding after detecting 16 missiles and 42 drones.

In Saudi Arabia, images have surfaced that appear to show a heavily damaged US military aircraft at an air base.