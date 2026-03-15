The US-Israeli war against Iran has now entered its third week — with Tehran continuing to launch retaliatory strikes across the Middle East. Energy prices have skyrocketed as the Strait of Hormuz remains under blockade and multiple Gulf facilities shut down. Thousands have been evacuated from the region as both Iran and the United States threaten to intensify their attacks.
Iran-US War Live Updates
- US President Donald Trump threatened further strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island oil export hub “just for fun” and urged allies to send warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz. None of those countries gave any immediate indication they would do so. Trump has claimed the US Navy will “soon” start escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iran has now allowed some ships to pass via the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Ambassador to India confirmed that Tehran will provide safe passage to vessels bound for the country. Mohammad Fathali said New Delhi was a “friend” and cited shared interests between the two countries in explanation.
- Iran issued an evacuation warning for three major UAE ports Saturday. It claimed the US had had used “ports, docks and hideouts” in the UAE to strikes Kharg Island but did not provide any evidence. It urged people to evacuate areas where it said US forces were sheltering. Iran also vowed to increase its usage of upgraded weapons, particularly ballistic missiles and other missiles with greater destructive power.
- Drones hit Kuwait airport as shutdown continues. The Civil Aviation Authority of Kuwait said in a statement that the radar system was struck on Saturday night. No casualties were reported.
- The drone attack Saturday night hit the airport’s radar system, Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement
- Oman has reached out to the US multiple times to open a line of communication. But the White House says it is “not interested” as Trump remains determined to continue with the war and further weaken Iranian military capabilities. The US makes extensive use of Omani defence facilities, and the Gulf country has faced strikes from Tehran.
- Iranian media has reported attacks against the Dubai and Manama branches of Citibank on Friday night. But speculation remains rife about the date and origin of the footage — with no official confirmation from the American bank or other authorities at this time.
- Switzerland has closed its airspace to US military planes — denying two requests for reconnaissance aircraft to cross over the country. The Swiss government cited its longstanding law of neutrality to justify the move.
- Drone attacks have caused fires and forced shutdowns in many oil facilities across the Gulf area. Abu Dhabi said on Sunday that it had contained a fire at an oil facility in Ruwais. The Fujairah emirate (a major bunkering hub and crude export terminal) was forced to stop some oil-loading operations after a drone attack and fire on Saturday. Authorities in UAE’s Sharjah said an accidental fire at a petroleum facility was brought under control.
- Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi has dismissed speculations about the health of new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei after the US claimed he was “wounded and likely disfigured”.
Follow the live updates coming in from across the Middle East:
Trump demands Iran 'surrender', says he's hearing new Supreme Leader 'not alive'
US President Donald Trump demanded that Iran "surrender" during an interview with NBC News on Saturday. He also cast significant doubt on the well-being of newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
"I don't know if he's even alive. So far, nobody's been able to show him. I'm hearing he's not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that's surrender," he said while acknowledging the reports of the leader's death were currently "a rumour".
he also dismissed the possibility of an immediate ceasefire in the escalating Middle Eastern conflict.
"Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," he claimed.
Trump added that any future agreement must be "very solid." When questioned on the specific requirements for a peace deal, the US Commander-in-Chief remained tight-lipped, replying, "I don't want to say that to you." He did, however, concede that a primary component would involve a total commitment from Tehran to completely abandon its nuclear ambitions.
Iran allows Indian ships to pass via Strait of Hormuz; Navy on standby
The Iranian Ambassador to India confirmed that Tehran will provide safe passage to vessels bound for the country. Mohammad Fathali said New Delhi was a "friend" and cited shared interests between the two countries in explanation.
Sources told ANI that several Indian Navy warships have reportedly been deployed near the Persian Gulf and remain on standby to assist merchant vessels coming towards India.
Two Indian flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were granted transit through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities earlier on Saturday. One of them is the Shivalik, which, as per the Vessel traffic monitoring site, was last reported to be in the Gulf of Oman and expected to reach its destination by March 21.
Trump wants other countries to 'take care' of Hormuz strait
US President Donald Trump has renewed his call for other nations to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and said the United States will coordinate with them.
"The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Saudi Arabia intercepts seven drones
According to an update from the Saudi Ministry of Defence, seven drones were intercepted and destroyed in Riyadh and the eastern regions. The Ministry said earlier that it it had intercepted three drones in eastern parts of the country.
This comes after Saudi Arabia intercepted nearly 60 drones on Saturday.
Trump 'not interested' in ceasefire talks, rebuffs allies: Report
According to a Reuters report, the Donald Trump administration has rebuffed efforts by Middle Eastern allies to start diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the war. Iranian sources added that Tehran had also rejected the possibility of any ceasefire until the US and Israeli strikes end. Several countries have reportedly tried to mediate an end to the conflict.
Oman, which mediated talks before the war, has reportedly tried multiple times to open a line of communication. But the White House has made clear it is not interested. A senior White House official confirmed Trump has rebuffed those efforts to start talks and is focused on pressing ahead with the war to further weaken Tehran's military capabilities.
"He's not interested in that right now, and we're going to continue with the mission unabated. Maybe there's a day, but not right now," the official told Reuters.
US orders evacuations from Oman
The US State Department said on Saturday that it had ordered non-emergency government employees and the family members of government employees to leave Oman over growing safety risks.
According to a Reuters report, Oman has reached out to the US multiple times to open a line of communication. But the White House is reportedly "not interested". Trump remains determined to continue with the war and further weaken Iranian military capabilities.
Iran issues warning - May expand strikes against US banks in Gulf region'
The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned that attacks against American bank branches operating in the Gulf region could expand if further strikes by the US and Israel target Iranian banking infrastructure.
Press TV quoted officials as saying that Iran had struck American bank branches across the Gulf in response to US-Israeli strikes on Iranian bank properties earlier this week.
Spokesman Ali Mohammad Naeini reportedly told Sepah News that all US bank branches operating in the region will become legitimate targets for Iran if "the enemy repeats its mistake" and carries out similar attacks on Iranian banks.