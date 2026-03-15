08:17 (IST) 15 Mar 2026

US President Donald Trump demanded that Iran "surrender" during an interview with NBC News on Saturday. He also cast significant doubt on the well-being of newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

"I don't know if he's even alive. So far, nobody's been able to show him. I'm hearing he's not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that's surrender," he said while acknowledging the reports of the leader's death were currently "a rumour".

he also dismissed the possibility of an immediate ceasefire in the escalating Middle Eastern conflict.

"Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," he claimed.

Trump added that any future agreement must be "very solid." When questioned on the specific requirements for a peace deal, the US Commander-in-Chief remained tight-lipped, replying, "I don't want to say that to you." He did, however, concede that a primary component would involve a total commitment from Tehran to completely abandon its nuclear ambitions.