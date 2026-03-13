Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first statement since taking office, saying Tehran will continue striking US bases in the region and that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.
US aircraft crash in Iraq: The United States Central Command said on Friday that four of the six crew members aboard a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker that crashed in western Iraq have been confirmed dead. The US military had earlier reported that the refuelling jet went down during an operation in “friendly airspace”
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian, raising concerns about the safety of Indian nationals and energy supply routes amid escalating tensions in the region.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that oil and gas installations across the region could be “set on fire” if Iranian energy infrastructure comes under attack.
Markets came under pressure after Khamenei said the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed as a “tool to pressure the enemy.”
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 9.72%, settling at $95.73 per barrel. Brent crude futures rose 9.22% to $100.46 per barrel, its first close above $100 since August 2022.
A senior Iranian security official said Tehran will not back down until Donald Trump is “sorry,” dismissing the US president’s remarks about a easy and big win.
Israel’s defense minister ordered the military to prepare for broader operations targeting Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group.
The ongoing strikes have left hundreds dead and forced hundreds of thousands of Lebanese residents to flee their homes.
Live Updates
18:24 (IST)
13 Mar 2026
General Caine explains the US refuelling aircraft crash
Dan Caine on Friday addressed the crash of a US aerial refuelling aircraft in western Iraq, confirming that four crew members have been killed while two others remain unaccounted for.
Speaking to reporters, Caine said the incident occurred “over friendly territory” while the crew was on a combat mission, stressing that the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire, as earlier indicated by United States Central Command. He added that the situation is still being treated as an active rescue and recovery operation as efforts continue to determine the fate of the remaining crew members.
18:10 (IST)
13 Mar 2026
US vows to reopen Strait of Hormuz, target Iran’s navy: Hegseth
Pete Hegseth said the United States is determined to reopen the Strait of Hormuz but declined to outline how or when that might happen.
Speaking to reporters, Hegseth said one of Washington’s central military objectives has been to dismantle Iran’s naval capabilities. “There’s a reason we chose destroying their navy as a primary objective,” he said, adding that the US has contingency plans for every scenario. “That’s not a strait we’re going to allow to remain contested.”
18:05 (IST)
13 Mar 2026
US and Israel have struck more than 15,000 targets since Feb 28
In the official briefing by Pentagon, Hegseth said US and Israeli forces have struck more than 15,000 targets since the war began late last month. “Between our air force and that of the Israelis, over 15,000 enemy targets have been struck. That’s well over 1,000 a day,” he said at the presser. He added that Friday’s operations would mark the largest wave of strikes so far in the campaign.
18:03 (IST)
13 Mar 2026
Mojtaba Khamenei is believed to be wounded and disfigured, claims US
Pete Hegseth said on Friday that Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is believed to be wounded and disfigured, as Washington intensifies its military campaign against Tehran.
Briefing reporters, Hegseth said Friday would see the highest number of US strikes yet against Iranian targets, adding that Iranian leaders were increasingly moving into bunkers and civilian areas as the conflict escalates. He also said that Donald Trump “holds the cards” in the confrontation between the US and Iran.