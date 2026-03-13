Dan Caine on Friday addressed the crash of a US aerial refuelling aircraft in western Iraq, confirming that four crew members have been killed while two others remain unaccounted for.

Speaking to reporters, Caine said the incident occurred “over friendly territory” while the crew was on a combat mission, stressing that the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire, as earlier indicated by United States Central Command. He added that the situation is still being treated as an active rescue and recovery operation as efforts continue to determine the fate of the remaining crew members.