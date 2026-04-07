The ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States is entering a more volatile phase, with signals that the focus is shifting beyond traditional military targets. Increasingly, attention is turning toward economic and technological infrastructure — including energy systems, cloud platforms, and large-scale data centres that power the global digital economy.

This evolving strategy suggests that modern warfare is no longer confined to borders or troop deployments. Instead, critical business infrastructure that supports everyday digital activity is emerging as a potential frontline.

Iran video claims ability to track hidden AI facility

In a video circulating online, Iran has issued a direct warning about a $30 billion “Stargate” AI data centre reportedly located in Abu Dhabi. The footage, attributed to the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, appears designed to demonstrate surveillance capabilities rather than just deliver a warning.

The clip begins with satellite imagery sourced from Google Maps, zooming into what looks like an empty desert area along the UAE coastline. A message then appears on screen stating, “Nothing stays hidden to our sight, though hidden by Google.” The visuals later transition into a simulated night-vision mode, where the same location is shown with what is claimed to be the full layout of the facility.

“Complete and Utter Annihilation” Threat

The warning is delivered by Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari, who lays out a sweeping retaliation plan if Iran’s own infrastructure is targeted. His statement makes it clear that the scope goes far beyond military assets. According to him, power plants, energy companies, and information and communications technology firms across the region could all be considered legitimate targets, especially those with links to American interests.

The language used is aggressive and unusually direct, with references to “complete and utter annihilation” of such facilities. The message signals a shift where private tech infrastructure is no longer seen as neutral but as part of a broader strategic network.

Why the Stargate AI project is significant

The so-called Stargate project, while not officially detailed, is believed to be linked to major US technology players, including OpenAI. With a reported capacity of around one gigawatt, such a data centre would rank among the largest AI computing hubs globally.

Infrastructure of this scale is essential for training advanced AI systems, running cloud services, and supporting digital operations across industries — from startups to government platforms. In many ways, these facilities now hold the same strategic importance as oil reserves or power grids, which explains their growing relevance in geopolitical tensions.

There have also been claims suggesting that Iranian strikes have impacted infrastructure linked to Amazon Web Services, leading to service disruptions. However, there is no independent confirmation to substantiate widespread outages, making these assertions difficult to verify at this stage.

Shift in warfare: From borders to digital backbone

What stands out in this situation is the clear expansion of potential targets in modern conflict. Data centres, cloud networks, and energy systems are no longer peripheral assets — they are becoming central to strategic calculations.

If such threats translate into real-world attacks, the consequences could extend far beyond the immediate region, affecting global internet services, businesses, and everyday digital activity. The development signals a broader transformation in how wars are fought, where the digital backbone of economies is increasingly at risk.