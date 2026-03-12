Iran has threatened to withdraw from the upcoming football World Cup as the US and Israel continue their war against Tehran. The assertion also comes mere months ahead of the event — leaving FIFA scrambling to consider alternatives. The United States is one of the host countries for the football world cup this year and Iran would have to play all its group-stage matches in American cities.

“Considering that this corrupt ⁠regime [the US] has ⁠assassinated our leader, under no circumstances ⁠can we ⁠participate in ⁠the World Cup…Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist,” said sports minister Ahmad Donyamali.

He accused the country of “forcing two wars upon” Iran Given the malicious actions ⁠they have carried out against Iran, ⁠they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we ⁠certainly cannot have such a presence.”

The US will co-host the World Cup with Canada and Mexico, but all of Iran’s group-stage fixtures are allocated to American cities, including Los Angeles and Seattle. While ⁠it always ​seemed counter-intuitive that Iran would take part in a World Cup while at war with one of the co-hosts, FIFA were on Tuesday still clearly banking on Team Melli lining up for their first group game against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

Trump says Iran still welcome for World Cup

Even as leaders in Iran say it’s “not possible” for the country to participate in this year’s World Cup, the U.S. president is indicating Iran’s team is still welcome in the United States.Trump met privately with soccer chief Gianni Infantino on Tuesday at the White House, according to the FIFA president’s Instagram account.

During the meeting, Trump “reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States,” Infantino wrote in the Instagram post.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, confirmed Trump’s message to Infantino about Iran’s participation.Since June, Iran has been subject to a travel ban into the U.S. as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. But athletes and coaches from the target nations are exempt, which means the Iranian team would be allowed in.The U.S. is hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.