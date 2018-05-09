Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Tehran will quit nuclear deal without European guarantees

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said today that Tehran would quit a key nuclear deal unless European signatories offered solid guarantees that trade relations would continue after the US withdrew. (Reuters)

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said today that Tehran would quit a key nuclear deal unless European signatories offered solid guarantees that trade relations would continue after the US withdrew. Addressing Iran’s government in a televised speech, Khamenei said: “If you don’t succeed in obtaining a definitive guarantee — and I really doubt that you can — at that moment, we cannot continue like this.”