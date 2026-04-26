US military installations in the Middle East have suffered significantly more damage from recent Iranian strikes than previously disclosed, the officials told NBC News.

The scale of destruction, they said, could run into billions of dollars in repairs, raising fresh concerns over the intensity of the ongoing conflict.

The strikes, carried out by Iran since the escalation began in late February, have targeted key military assets across several countries in the region. Critical infrastructure, including storage facilities, operational command centres, and aircraft hangars, has reportedly been affected.

Extent of damage wider than publicly known

Officials familiar with the matter indicated that essential systems such as satellite communication networks, radar installations, and runways were also hit. In some cases, even aircraft were damaged, impacting surveillance and rapid deployment capabilities in the region.

One notable incident highlighted vulnerabilities in defence systems, where an older Iranian fighter jet reportedly managed to penetrate air defences and carry out a strike. The development has raised questions about the effectiveness of existing security measures at US bases.

Despite the severity of the situation, the US Department of Defense has not released detailed figures on the extent of the damage. Similarly, US Central Command, which oversees operations in the region, has declined to comment publicly.

Lawmakers question lack of transparency

The limited disclosure has drawn criticism from some lawmakers in the US Congress, particularly among Republicans who have expressed frustration over the absence of clear information. Concerns have intensified as the administration seeks increased defence spending.

“No one knows anything. And it’s not for lack of asking. We have been asking for weeks and not getting specifics, even as the Pentagon is asking for a record high budget,” an official said.

The Pentagon is reportedly pushing for a defence allocation exceeding $200 billion to support ongoing military operations. Reports suggest that in the initial phase of the conflict alone, the United States spent billions on its response.

Earlier proposals had already outlined a substantial increase in defence spending under former President Donald Trump, with calls for a significant expansion of the military budget. While Congress has approved a large allocation for 2026, the latest developments are likely to intensify debate over future spending and oversight.