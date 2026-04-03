Iran has put out a list of eight major bridges across the Gulf and Jordan, hinting that they could be targeted in response to a deadly US-Israeli strike. The list was published on Thursday by Fars News Agency, a semi-official outlet closely linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The move came just hours after a powerful airstrike destroyed a key bridge near Karaj, killing at least eight civilians and injuring dozens more. Since the war began, this is the first time a civilian structure has been attacked.

US strikes Iran’s B1 bridge: What happened in Karaj

The attack targeted the B1 bridge in Alborz province, a crucial route connecting Tehran to Karaj. The bridge, one of the tallest in the Middle East, had only recently been opened and was still partly under construction. Officials said it was hit twice within about an hour. The blasts caused a section of the structure to collapse.

At least eight people were killed, including local residents, travellers, and families who were in the area for Nature Day. Another 95 people were injured. Early reports had put the death toll at two, but authorities later revised the number as more details came in.

Images and videos shared online showed heavy damage, with large chunks of the bridge missing. Early reports from Iranian media had said only two people were killed. But as rescue work continued and more details came in, the death toll climbed.

Trump reacts, warns of more strikes

US President Donald Trump shared footage of the destruction on social media and struck a defiant tone. He said “the biggest bridge in Iran” had been destroyed and warned that there was “much more to follow.” He also urged Iran to “make a deal before it is too late.”

Iran releases a target list of 8 bridges

Soon after the strike, Iranian media released the names of bridges it says could be targeted if the conflict continues. The list includes the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Bridge in Kuwait, a 36-kilometre sea bridge seen as a key northern lifeline with no real alternative route.

Also named was the King Fahd Causeway, which connects Saudi Arabia to Bahrain and serves as the only fixed road link between the two countries. It is also important for trade and for the US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain. US Fifth Fleet logistics depend on it.

In the United Arab Emirates, three major bridges in Abu Dhabi were mentioned, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge, and Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, all of which connect the island city to the mainland.

In Jordan, the list included the King Hussein Bridge, also known as the Allenby Bridge, along with the Damia Bridge and Abdoun Bridge. These crossings are important for movement between Jordan and the West Bank, as well as for traffic inside Amman.

🚨🚨 IRAN JUST RELEASED A TARGET LIST OF 8 BRIDGES ACROSS 4 COUNTRIES. THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING.



🇰🇼 Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Bridge — TARGETED.

36 km over water. Kuwait's northern lifeline. No alternative route.



🇸🇦 King Fahd Causeway — TARGETED.

ONLY road between Saudi… pic.twitter.com/DHcnxNlFnr — 🇦🇪 Khalid Al-Mansouri خالد (@KhalidAlMans_) April 2, 2026

While there was no official announcement of any planned attack, the message is enough to suggest that the war has now escalated. So far, Gulf governments have not officially responded to the specific list of bridges, though they have condemned recent Iranian strikes on their territory.

Why these bridges matter

Iranian media noted that many of these bridges are difficult to replace. They took years to build, cost billions of dollars, and in some cases have no backup routes. Hitting such structures could disrupt transport, trade, and daily life across the region.

The war has now entered its fifth week. The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes across Iran, mainly targeting military sites, but some attacks have also hit infrastructure used by civilians.

Iran, in turn, has launched drone and missile strikes on Israel and several Gulf countries. These attacks have caused fires, disrupted oil facilities, and even led to at least one reported death in the UAE.