In the wake of the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a red “flag of revenge” was hoisted over the dome of the Jamkaran Mosque in the holy city of Qom, a symbolic gesture that has raised regional and international alarm amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.

Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran.

Why was a red flag raised and what does it symbolise?

The display of the red flag, traditionally associated in Shia Islam with calls for justice and retribution when a revered figure is killed, underscores the depth of anger and the desire for retaliation among many Iranians following the high-profile strike carried out by US and Israeli forces.

The Jamkaran Mosque is a significant religious site for Shia Muslims, and raising a red flag there is widely interpreted as a dramatic signal that the conflict may deepen rather than de-escalate.

In Shia tradition, the red flag is a sign that blood has been shed unjustly and that vengeance or justice is sought, meaning that Iran’s leadership and its supporters are framing Khamenei’s death not merely as a strategic blow but as an injury that demands a forceful response, according to several media reports.

The red “Flag of Revenge” was raised soon after Iranian news outlets and state media reported mass mourning ceremonies in Tehran and other cities, with crowds chanting slogans condemning the US and Israel and expressing solidarity with the late leader.

Pro-Khamenei protests erupt in Pakistan, India

Protests and mourning events were also reported in countries with significant Shia communities, including Iraq, India and Pakistan, where demonstrators rallied in support of Iran and criticised the airstrikes.

Iran has announced a 40-day mourning period following Khamenei’s demise. Senior Iranian cleric Alireza Arafi will serve as Iran’s interim Supreme Leader until a successor is chosen, ISNA reported.