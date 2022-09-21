Protests in Iran Latest News: Iran is witnessing a lethal crackdown as many are taking to roads to be a part of the demonstrations and protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody. Iranian authorities have confirmed that at least three people have been killed in the protests. The unrest continued till late on Tuesday in Tehran for the fourth day when police were reportedly seen firing tear gas on protestors.

Iran’s morality police arrested Mahsa Amini on September 13 in Tehran, where according to Reuters, she was visiting the country’s western Kurdish region. The Iranian Police had detained her for not wearing the hijab appropriately. Amini collapsed at a police station and died three days later. Iran requires women to wear a headscarf in a manner that covers their head completely when stepping out in public. According to Reuters, Amini’s father has repeatedly said that his daughter had absolutely no health issues, adding that she had suffered bruises to her legs. He has held the Iranian police responsible for her death.

– Kurdish human rights group Hengaw on Monday said that three people died in Kurdistan when security forces had opened fire. The Governor of Kurdistan province confirmed that three people were killed but also said called the killings suspicious. He did not say anything regarding who was responsible for the killings. “A citizen of (the city of) Divandarreh was killed with a weapon that isn’t used by the armed forces. Terrorist groups are looking to kill,” Esmail Zarei Koosha said, reported the semi-official Fars news agency.

– The UN human rights office has also condemned Amini’s death and has called for an investigation. The United States, which is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, also called out Iran to end its “systemic persecution” of women. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to Twitter and said that Amini “should be alive today. Instead, the United States and the Iranian people mourn her. We call on the Iranian government to end its systemic persecution of women and to allow peaceful protest.” Italy has also condemned Amini’s death. However, Iran has dismissed the criticism as politically motivated.

Women of Iran-Saghez removed their headscarves in protest against the murder of Mahsa Amini 22 Yr old woman by hijab police and chanting:



death to dictator!



Removing hijab is a punishable crime in Iran. We call on women and men around the world to show solidarity. #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/ActEYqOr1Q — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 17, 2022

– Leaders are also paying a visits to Amini’s family to show their solidarity. Abdolreza Pourzahabi, who is the representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the Kurdistan province, paid a visit to Amini’s family and said that “all institutions will take action to defend the rights that were violated” and that he was sure Khamenei was “also affected and pained” by her death, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said. Pourzahabi further added the he will follow up on the issue until the final result is out.

– Many videos of unrest and violent protests have been posted on social media which show demonstrations, mostly led by women, carried out across Iran. The state media also reported “limited rallies” in many cities where protestors chanted slogans that were anti-government, and also damaged public property. State TV also displayed footage of protests, where images of two police cars with their windows smashed was displayed. It said the protesters torched two motorbikes as well, and that they burned Iranian flags in Kurdish areas and Tehran, reported Reuters.

– Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansouri has accused foreign agents of instigating violence in the country’s capital, reported Reuters. He further added that citizens of three foreign countries were arrested overnight. In Gilan province, Iranian police arrested 22 persons for destroying public property, the deputy police commander said, reported Reuters.

– According to a Reuters report, Amini’s father had confessed to an Iranian news website that witnesses saw her being shoved into a police car. “I asked for access to (videos) from cameras inside the car as well as the courtyard of the police station, but they gave no answer,” he said. He also said that his daughter could have been resuscitated had the police taken her to the hospital on time. He also added that the authorities had pressured him to bury his daughter at night, but the family convinced the police to let them bury her at 8 am instead.

