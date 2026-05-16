Iran announced plans to introduce a new system to regulate maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials said the country has prepared a “professional mechanism” to manage vessel movement, collect transit fees, and control access through the strategic waterway, reported Reuters.

The announcement was made by Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee. He said Tehran finalized a designated route for ships passing through the strait. According to Iranian media and Reuters, more details about the mechanism will be released soon.

Iran said the new system falls “within the framework of its national sovereignty” and will apply to commercial vessels that cooperate with Tehran. Officials also warned that operators linked to the US-led “Project Freedom” maritime initiative will not receive access to the route. “This route will remain closed to the operators of the so-called ‘Freedom Project’,” Azizi wrote on X.

Iran, within the framework of its national sovereignty and the guarantee of international trade security, has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz along a designated route, which will be unveiled soon.



In this process, only commercial… — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) May 16, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz sits between Iran and Oman and connects the Persian Gulf to global shipping lanes. A large portion of the world’s oil exports passes through the narrow waterway every day. Any disruption in the area can affect global energy prices and international trade.

What is Iran’s new Strait of Hormuz mechanism?

Iran said the proposed system will direct ships through a designated maritime route managed by Iranian authorities, reported Reuters. Officials described it as a professional traffic mechanism designed to regulate movement and provide safe passage for approved vessels.

Under the plan, ships using the route may need to pay fees for services provided by Iran. Tehran said the charges would cover “specialized services” linked to navigation and maritime security. Iranian officials did not disclose how much vessels may have to pay or when the system will officially begin operation.

Azizi said only commercial vessels and countries cooperating with Iran will benefit from the arrangement. He also repeated Iran’s opposition to the US-backed maritime initiative known as “Project Freedom,” which was created to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz during periods of regional tension.

Tehran views the operation as an attempt by the US and its allies to reduce Iran’s influence over the key shipping corridor. Without directly naming the United States or Israel, Azizi said the route would remain unavailable to countries Iran considers hostile. “The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to the operators of Project Freedom,” he said.

The proposed system comes at a time of growing instability in regional waters. Shipping companies have already faced security concerns after attacks, military threats, and disruptions in the Gulf region over recent years.

Will new system affect global trade?

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical trade routes. Millions of barrels of oil pass through the corridor daily from Gulf producers to markets in Asia, Europe, and other regions. Several countries have already expressed concern over disruptions in the area because higher shipping risks often lead to increased fuel prices and insurance costs.

Iran’s announcement also came during continued uncertainty over relations between Iran and the US. Despite a fragile ceasefire in parts of West Asia, tensions remain high and both sides continue to exchange warnings. At the same time, Iran signaled that diplomatic talks with the United States may still continue.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran recently received messages from the United States showing that President Donald Trump remains open to further negotiations.

Speaking in New Delhi after a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, Araghchi said earlier reports about the collapse of negotiations were based on older comments made by Trump. However, he said recent communication from the US showed interest in continuing discussions.

Araghchi added that Iran has not closed the Strait of Hormuz to all countries. “The Strait of Hormuz remains open to all countries except those at war with Iran,” he said. He added that Tehran remains ready to facilitate maritime transit through the waterway under its proposed mechanism.