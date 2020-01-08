Iran plane crash: Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 180 aboard crashes after take-off

Updated: January 8, 2020 9:24:18 AM

Iran plane crash: The crash occurred due to technical problems. There is no word on casualties so far.

Iran plane crash news: An Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane with 180 people on board crashed on Wednesday morning soon after taking off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport. The crash occurred due to technical problems, news agency Reuters reported quoting Fars News.  Information regarding casualties were not known immediately.

More details awaited.

