Iran pipeline explosion: Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in Kurdish city of Saqqez

By: |
Tehran | Published: December 6, 2019 2:15:03 PM

The report said five children and five women were among those killed in the explosion, which took place late on Thursday evening in the predominantly Kurdish city of Saqqez, about 450 kilometers (255 miles) west of the capital, Tehran.

iran exoplosion, Iran pipeline explosion, Iran gas pipeline explosion, Iran gas pipe explosion, Saqqez gas pipeline explosionIn 2005, a fire broke out in a mosque in central Tehran during prayers, killing 59 worshipers and injuring about 250 people. (Representational Image: Reuters)

An explosion of a heating gas pipe killed at least 11 people and injured 42 others during a wedding ceremony in western Iran, the country’s state TV reported on Friday. The report said five children and five women were among those killed in the explosion, which took place late on Thursday evening in the predominantly Kurdish city of Saqqez, about 450 kilometers (255 miles) west of the capital, Tehran.

Three of the injured were reported to be in serious condition. The TV report said the incident happened following a leak from the pipe feeding the heater inside the wedding hall. The government announced a one-day public mourning in western Kurdistan province.

Iran occasionally sees such incidents, which are mainly blamed on widespread disregard for safety measures, old and outdated equipment and inadequate emergency services. In 2005, a fire broke out in a mosque in central Tehran during prayers, killing 59 worshipers and injuring about 250 people.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Iran pipeline explosion: Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in Kurdish city of Saqqez
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1John Kerry endorses Joe Biden for 2020 US presidential run
2Donald Trump jokes about ‘Russia room’ at White House
3Donald Trump urges UNSC to address shared security threat, promote religious liberty