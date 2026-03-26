Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed on Thursday that Iran has granted passage rights to vessels from “friendly countries,” explicitly naming India, through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. A move that will help subside India’s LPG and energy crisis, taking a toll on several industries.

“We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan,” FM Abbas Araghchi stated, according to Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai.

Iran’s Strait of Hormuz Declaration: What Happened

This comes a day after Iranian mission in New York announced that “non-hostile vessels”, including those belonging to or associated with states not party to aggression against Iran, would be permitted safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, subject to prior coordination with Iranian authorities.

Iran’s Defence Council has since made clear that this transit is strictly conditional on advance coordination with Iranian officials, signalling that while the route remains open, it is being actively managed as a geopolitical instrument.

Foreign Minister Araghchi simultaneously directed pointed messages at multiple actors: urging the US and Israel to end the war as “human suffering deepens, civilian casualties mount and the global economic impact is increasingly devastating,” while also calling on Iran to “stop attacking neighbours that are not parties to the conflict.”

India’s explicit inclusion in the list of friendly nations was not incidental — it reflects decades of carefully maintained bilateral ties.

Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters So Much

India imports over 85% of its crude oil needs, 22 India-bound vessels have been stranded in the Persian Gulf, including 20 ships considered crucial to India’s energy supply.

Recently, India has secured the safe transit of two Indian-flagged carriers – the Shivalik and Nanda Devi, owned by state-run Shipping Corporation of India. But those will not be enough for country’s energy needs.

The Geopolitical Subtext

Iran’s decision to name India publicly as a “friendly country” is a deliberate diplomatic signal — one that serves multiple purposes that rewards India’s consistent refusal to join Western-led sanctions coalitions and pressures Western allies by demonstrating that Iran retains meaningful partnerships.