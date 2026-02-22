Anti-government demonstrations have erupted across several major universities in Tehran and other Iranian cities, with students clashing with pro-regime groups and renewing demands for political change, according to local rights groups.

On Saturday, as the new academic term opened, groups of students at institutions including Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology and Amir Kabir University of Technology took to campus streets chanting slogans against Iran’s leadership. Videos circulating online showed protesters condemning Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as a “murderous leader” and calling for greater freedoms and political reform, The Independent reported.

The demonstrations also reflected mourning ceremonies held roughly 40 days after the death of over 30,000 people and possibly far more, in a brutal crackdown on nationwide protests in early January, one of the most violent domestic upheavals Iran has seen in decades.

In several rallies, students were reported to chant “Death to Khamenei” and slogans in support of opposition figures, while videos geolocated to campuses showed tight security and heightened tensions. Some confrontations reportedly involved members of the volunteer Basij militia, which often supports security forces during protests, though the scale of clashes varied.

Rights groups and Iranian diaspora-based media quoted protestors at these rallies commemorating those killed in last month’s unrest. Students at the University of Tehran, Ferdowsi University in Mashhad, and other campuses rallied to honour slain demonstrators and renew calls for accountability.

Why have protests erupted again?

The renewed protests come as tensions persist between the Iranian regime and Western governments, notably over Tehran’s nuclear programme and allegations of widespread human rights abuses.

State media and official Iranian outlets have not released detailed figures on arrests or injuries at the university rallies, but the gatherings underscore continued domestic discontent months after the initial protests began.

Observers said the student movement, long a force in Iranian politics, now plays a central role in sustaining pressure on authorities, even amid continued crackdowns and censorship inside the country.

What’s the latest on Iran-US talks?

Indirect US-Iran nuclear talks mediated by Oman have shown cautious progress following the second round in Geneva on February 17, where Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hailed “good progress” and agreement on guiding principles, with Tehran planning to submit a detailed proposal within days for further discussions potentially in early March.

Trump has set a 10-15 day deadline, to determine if Iran will agree to a nuclear deal, warning that failure could lead to US military strikes.