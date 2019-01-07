Iran not doing well, wants to talk, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Iran is not doing well and the country wants to hold talks with America. Last year, The US had withdrawn from the Iranian nuclear deal and over the past several months, the Trump administration has slapped a series of sanctions on Iran.

The Iranian economy, Trump said, has been badly hit due to these sanctions. “They (Iran) are not doing well. They want to talk (with US),” Trump told reporters at the White House. He, however, did not give any indication if the US wants to hold talks with Iran.

As part of the pressure building campaign against Iran, the US has asked countries to bring down their purchase of Iranian oil to zero or face punitive sanctions. India and seven other countries have been given limited exemption from these sanctions.