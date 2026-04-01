A day after US President Donald Trump said the United States will be done attacking Iran probably “in two to three weeks”, and that the US “will not have anything to do with” what happens next in the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian lawmaker has issued a stark warning over access to the Strait, insisting that the crucial oil transit route would remain open only to those adhering to new rules set by Tehran.

Ebrahim Azizi, who heads the national security commission of Iran’s parliament, made it clear that the Strait will not remain open for the US.

“Finally, Trump has reached the dream of “regime change,” but in the regime of the region’s seas! The Strait of Hormuz will certainly be opened; but not for you! For those who follow the new rules of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The 47-year era of hospitality is over,” he said.

Iran signals shift in maritime stance

Azizi’s remarks point to a possible shift in Iran’s approach to one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes, through which a significant portion of global oil supply passes. The warning comes amid heightened geopolitical strain following recent military developments in the region.

The statement also appeared to directly respond to comments made by US President Donald Trump, who earlier suggested that American involvement in Iran would soon come to an end.

Trump says US will exit soon, hints at ‘regime change’

“All I have to do is leave Iran, and we’ll be doing that very soon. And they’ll become tumbling down. And stock prices were up today almost to a record, because they know two things. Number one, we have a safe country. We had to take a little detour because we had a madman named Khomeini, who sadly is no longer with us. And we had regime change already. We’ve knocked out one regime, then we knocked out the second regime. Now we have a group of people that’s very… that are very different. They are much more accessible. They… you know, they… are right, you know they said we have a present for you Mr. President out of respect,” he said.

Trump further indicated that a formal agreement with Iran may not be necessary before the US withdraws.

“No, they don’t have to make a deal with me. When we feel that they are for a long period of time put into the Stone Ages and they won’t be able to come up with a nuclear weapon, then we’ll leave, whether we have a deal or not is irrelevant. Now, it’s possible that we’ll have a deal because they want to make a deal. They want to make a deal more than I want to make a deal. But in a fairly short period of time we’ll be finished. They will not be able to do a nuclear weapon for years,” he said.

He also claimed that the current leadership in Iran represents a shift from the past.

“And when they are ready maybe in a long time from now able to do a nuclear weapon, you’ll have a president that will be like me and that he will go there and he’ll knock the hell out of them again. Because they cannot have a nuclear weapon. They are very radicalized people. Very sick leaderships. And I will say though that the leadership we’re dealing with now, the new regime, because we have a new regime, and the new regime is much better than the past. Yeah,” he said.

The exchange of statements highlights deepening tensions between Tehran and Washington, with implications for global energy routes and regional stability.