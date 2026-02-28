As the US and Israel launched a major attack on targets across Iran, international flights were cancelled, leaving passengers stranded at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport scrambling to ensure their safety.

Travellers shared harrowing accounts of the disruption and fear caused by the sudden escalation in the Middle East.

One passenger told IANS, “We were told to evacuate after an emergency siren went off. My family and I went downstairs and then returned after a few minutes. Now, we have again been instructed to evacuate and go back home. All flights have been cancelled. I have called my cousin, and we will stay at his place until it is safe to return home.”

Tel Aviv, Israel: Passengers are being moved to a protected area after the siren sounded again. All Flights have been cancelled.



‘I just want to cry and go back home’

Another traveller, Siri, described the shock of the sudden cancellations: “We were already on the flight when we were informed about the possibility of an attack. Soon after, all flights were cancelled. I just want to cry and go back home to protect myself.”

What’s going on in the Middle East?

The disruptions come amid a coordinated military operation by Israel and the US, which has significantly intensified tensions in the region. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the operation, dubbed ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’, was carried out jointly with the US to eliminate what he described as an “existential threat” posed by the Iranian regime.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz further confirmed that strikes had been executed and announced an immediate state of emergency in response to the unfolding security situation.

The operation follows a month-long US military build-up in the region, initiated after President Trump expressed support for Iranian protesters challenging the regime in early January.

The escalation has prompted widespread airspace closures across parts of the Middle East, forcing airlines to cancel or reroute flights. Air India’s Delhi–Tel Aviv flight was among the several affected services.

With the region on high alert, passengers at Ben Gurion Airport were left in limbo, grappling with fear, uncertainty, and the broader geopolitical implications of the conflict.