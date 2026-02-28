Seven missiles hit an area near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Israel launched a preemptive military strike against the country earlier today. Iran’s Supreme Leader and President Masoud Pezeshkian were both targeted in the strikes, though the outcome remained unclear, Reuters news agency reported, quoting an Israeli official

Visuals from Tehran showed plumes of smoke rising over the district, the same zone that houses the presidential palace and the National Security Council.

The United States is participating in the daylight attack Saturday, President Donald Trump confirmed on Truth Social. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” he said.

The extent of the American involvement is not clear though. The attack comes as the United States positioned a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to put pressure on Iran to reach a deal over its nuclear program.

Khamenei transferred to a secure location

As per reports, 86-year-old Khamenei was transferred to a secure location ahead of the Israeli strikes. He hasn’t been seen publicly in days as tensions with the United States have grown.

Roads to Khamenei’s compound in downtown Tehran had been shut down by authorities as other blasts rang out across the capital, news agency Associated Press reported.

US strikes focused on military targets

Targets in the Israeli campaign included Iran’s military, symbols of government and intelligence targets, AP reported quoting an official briefed on the operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic information on the attack.

The United States has deployed what Trump described as a “massive naval armada” as Washington puts pressure on Tehran over the nuclear deal. It includes two of the largest U.S. warships – the Abraham Lincoln and the Gerald R. Ford, United States’ newest and the world’s largest carrier.

The Ford has a nuclear reactor on board and can hold more than 75 military aircraft. It also includes sophisticated radar that can help control air traffic and navigation.

The Abraham Lincoln, a nuclear-powered carrier which can hold some 90 military aircraft, moved to the region from the Asia-Pacific in January.

In early February one of its fighter jets shot down an Iranian drone that “aggressively” approached the ship, the U.S. military said.