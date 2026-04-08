06:28 (IST) 8 Apr 2026

Some experts believe Trump’s decision to step back may not have been entirely by choice.

Trita Parsi, an Iran foreign policy expert, said the president “does not have any good options” left on the table.

According to him, a full-scale war with Iran could have “destroyed the Trump presidency.”

“He was talking a big game,” Parsi said, warning that any attack on Iran’s energy systems would likely trigger retaliation across Gulf countries and deepen the global energy crisis.

“He needed to get out of this,” he added, suggesting Trump’s strong language earlier may have been aimed at making the final deal look like it was on US terms.