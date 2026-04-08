Iran and US-Israel war latest news– Here are the key developments on April 8, 2026
- Ceasefire Agreed– US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, conditional on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Israel has also agreed, a White House official said.
- Trump’s decision followed a proposal by Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to allow US-Iran diplomatic talks.
- Iran’s Foreign Minister said ships can pass through the Strait of Hormuz for the next two weeks, but under Iranian military management.
- Tehran says it forced the US to accept its 10-point plan, calling it a “great victory.”
- US stock futures rose sharply; Dow +1.53%, S&P 500 +1.58%, Nasdaq +1.68%, while WTI crude fell over 10% after hours.
- Israel will pause its bombing campaign during the ceasefire to allow negotiations to continue.
- Trump’s Statement: He said all military objectives were achieved and the 10-point Iran proposal offers a workable path for long-term peace.
- Ceasefire Timeline: The two-week pause aims to finalize and formalize an agreement between the US and Iran.
UAE, Qatar intercept Iranian missiles despite ceasefire
Both the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have stated that they have dealt with Iranian waves of ballistic missiles and drones since the ceasefire went into effect.
Trump ‘had no good options’, says analyst
Some experts believe Trump’s decision to step back may not have been entirely by choice.
Trita Parsi, an Iran foreign policy expert, said the president “does not have any good options” left on the table.
According to him, a full-scale war with Iran could have “destroyed the Trump presidency.”
“He was talking a big game,” Parsi said, warning that any attack on Iran’s energy systems would likely trigger retaliation across Gulf countries and deepen the global energy crisis.
“He needed to get out of this,” he added, suggesting Trump’s strong language earlier may have been aimed at making the final deal look like it was on US terms.
Iraq backs truce, hopes for stability
Iraq has welcomed the ceasefire move, saying it hopes the pause will help calm tensions across the region.
In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said it supports all efforts that focus on “dialogue and diplomacy” and stressed the need for full commitment to the truce.
The country has been caught in the middle throughout the conflict, with attacks by pro-Iran groups on US interests, and retaliatory strikes by both Israel and the US.
What both sides have agreed to — for now
For the next two weeks, both the US and Iran are taking a step back. Washington will halt its bombing and military strikes, while Tehran will stop what it describes as its “defensive operations” — but only if the other side sticks to the deal.
A key part of this pause is the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has agreed to allow safe commercial movement through the route again, although ships will still need to coordinate with its armed forces, and there may be some technical limits. This is a major change, especially after recent restrictions had shaken global oil supply and left markets on edge.
Democrats slam Trump over Iran threats, call for impeachment
A wave of criticism has hit US President Donald Trump from within his own country, with several Democratic leaders openly calling for his removal after his aggressive remarks on Iran.
Many lawmakers took to social media, saying Trump’s language crossed a line, especially his warnings that suggested massive destruction.
Senator Ed Markey said that while he is “glad there is a reported ceasefire deal,” the president cannot “threaten war crimes with impunity.” He urged Congress to step in, adding it must “stop this war and remove Donald Trump.”
Congresswoman Shontel Brown did not hold back either. She said Trump had taken the world “to the brink” without any clear reason and described him as “clearly unhinged, unwell, and unfit to lead.” She called for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Congresswoman Julie Johnson echoed similar concerns, calling Trump’s approach “erratic” and “reckless,” and said he “must be removed from office.”
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar went a step further, describing Trump’s threats as “sickeningly evil” and saying he “must be impeached.”
Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari also raised pressure on the White House, saying Vice President JD Vance should “convene the cabinet immediately to invoke the 25th amendment and remove Trump from office,” instead of quietly distancing himself from the war.
Seyed Abbas Araghchi's statement
Statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Iran has thanked Pakistan for stepping in at a crucial moment, crediting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their “tireless efforts” to help de-escalate the war in the region.
In a statement, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the move comes after a request from Sharif, along with signals from the US to begin negotiations, both sides now looking at Iran’s 10-point proposal as a base for talks.
Setting out Iran’s position clearly, Araghchi said the country is ready to stop its military response, but only if attacks against it are halted.
“If attacks against Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will cease their defensive operations,” he said.
He also announced a limited opening of the Strait of Hormuz. For the next two weeks, ships will be allowed safe passage, but only in coordination with Iran’s armed forces and keeping technical limits in mind.
The statement, issued on behalf of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, signals a cautious opening for talks, while making it clear that Tehran still wants control over how things move forward.
Violence continues despite talks
Even as talks of a ceasefire gain ground, the violence hasn’t stopped.
Iranian state media reported that two people were killed after a strike hit a bridge in Kashan. This happened just hours after Israel warned Iranians not to use trains “for the sake of your security.”
Pakistan brokers talks
The situation had reached a boiling point just hours earlier.
Trump had set a hard deadline—20:00 EDT (01:00 GMT)—warning that if no deal was reached, “a whole civilisation will die tonight.”
That warning raised fears of a massive escalation.
Behind the scenes, Pakistan stepped in. Acting as a mediator, it urged Trump to delay any attack and give diplomacy a chance. Islamabad asked for a two-week window “to allow diplomacy to run its course.”
That push now seems to have worked, at least for the moment.
Iran says it will stop if attacks end
Tehran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, made Iran’s position clear.
“If attacks against Iran are halted,” he said, the country is willing to agree to an end in fighting.
This means both sides are, for now, saying the same thing in different ways—each is ready to pause, but only if the other steps back first.
Trump agrees to two-week ceasefire as Iran sets condition on attacks
A dramatic pause in the US-Iran conflict may be on the table. US President Donald Trump said he is ready to stop attacks on Iran for two weeks, but only if ships are allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
At the same time, Iran has signalled it is open to stopping the fighting too, but with a condition of its own.