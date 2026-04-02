Just in: Two US fighter jets have now been downed by Israeli fire and a search and rescue operation remains underway for any survivors. American officials told Reuters that two Blackhawk helicopters involved in the search effort for the missing pilot were also hit by Iranian fire but made it out of Iranian airspace.
Here are the key developments on April 4, 2026
- Iranian forces were hunting for a missing US pilot on Saturday from one of two warplanes downed over Iran and the Gulf, raising the stakes for Washington as the war entered its sixth week with scant prospect of peace talks in sight.
- Iran’s guards on Saturday said they stopped an Israel-linked vessel in the Strait of Hormuz after being hit by a drone, Iranian state media reported.
- The search is on for one missing US service member while another was rescued after two US warplanes went down in separate incidents including the first shoot-down since the Iran war began nearly five weeks ago. The incidents occurred just two days after President Donald Trump said in a national address that the US has “beaten and completely decimated Iran”.
- Indian refiners have purchased Iranian oil amid the Middle East conflict that has disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, the oil ministry said on Saturday. The world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, India has not received a cargo from Tehran since May 2019, following US pressure not to buy Iranian crude.
- Iran has launched a manhunt for the pilot. The Revolutionary Guard said they were combing an area near the crash site in southwestern Iran while the regional governor promised a commendation for anyone who captured or killed “forces of the hostile enemy.”
- President Donald Trump has proposed boosting defense spending to $1.5 trillion in his 2027 budget released Friday, the largest such request in decades, reflecting his emphasis on U.S. military investments over domestic programs.
- Trump shared a video showing a strike on a bridge in Iran’s Karaj on Friday. The US may strike more bridges in Iran after its first such attack, with Trump framing it as punishment, officials calling it a military move to block weapons, and Iran condemning it as targeting civilian structures.
- US Army Chief of Staff Randy George was fired on Thursday by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
- Iran says the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed long-term for both the US and Israel.
- Saudi Arabia is rapidly rerouting oil away from the blocked Strait of Hormuz, with shipments from Yanbu doubling to about 5 million barrels per day in just two weeks via the East-West pipeline.
Rocket fire and Israeli strikes have been reported in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, according to our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic.
They reported a barrage of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee in northern Israel. They also reported two Israeli air strikes on Hanine and other locations, as well as a drone strike on the town of Majdal in southern Lebanon.
Iran says Iraq exempt from any Strait of Hormuz restrictions
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command says Iraq would be exempt from any restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reports say.
The move signals a preferential treatment for Baghdad as Tehran tightens control over the strategic waterway, the Reuters news agency reported.
Israeli military reports more incoming missiles from Iran
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command says Iraq would be exempt from any restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reports say.
The move signals a preferential treatment for Baghdad as Tehran tightens control over the strategic waterway, Reuters news agency reported.
345 Tamil Nadu fishermen flown out of Iran to Chennai
A total of 345 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were stranded in war-torn Iran arrived at the Chennai international airport on Saturday following a coordinated repatriation effort.
The group, comprising an initial 327 fishermen and a subsequent batch of 18, had been stuck in the Middle Eastern nation due to the prevailing conflict in the region.
According to a PTI report citing sources, more than 1,000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, mainly from Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts, had been working in Iran on contract, particularly in and around Kish Island port.
Stranded without work when the war between Iran and the US and its ally Israel began on February 28, the fishermen have been sending video messages to family members urging the government to rescue them.
Inside US’s CASR missions in Iran: How American forces train for such high stakes scenarios
As the conflict between the alliance of US-Israel and Iran enters its fifth week, international observers interviewed by Reuters note that how the United States has spread its military resources throughout the war has also evolved with time. Read here
Sirens sound in Jerusalem, Dead Sea amid Iranian ballistic missile attack
Sirens were heard in the Jerusalem area and near the Dead Sea amid an Iranian ballistic missile attack. No early warning was issued by the Home Front Command.
Iran calls on public to find 'enemy pilot' as US continues frantic search
The US military pressed ahead Saturday in a frantic search for a missing pilot over a remote area in Iran, a day after the Islamic Republic shot down a U.S. warplane and promised a reward for whoever turns in the pilot.
Trump warns Iran - '48 hours to 'make a deal or open up Hormuz before all hell will rain down'
US President Donald Trump on Saturday recalled his twice-delayed threat to bomb Iran’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz, which expires on Monday. “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all hell will reign (sic) down on them,” he wrote on Truth Social.
2 cluster submunitions hit IDF’s Kirya HQ in Tel Aviv, no injuries reported
Two cluster submunitions from an Iranian ballistic missile struck near the IDF’s Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv this morning, Times of Israel said.
Russia evacuates 198 more staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant: Report
Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom evacuated 198 of its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported.
Rosatom has been evacuating staff from the plant since the Iran war broke out at the end of February.
Stranded Indian fishermen in Iran returning home via Armenia
A group of stranded Indian fishermen in Iran are returning home through Armenia on Saturday, the government said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for assistance in the return of the Indian nationals.
Iran leaves door open for peace talks as hunt for missing US pilot continues
Iranian forces were hunting for a missing US pilot on Saturday from one of two warplanes downed over Iran and the Gulf, raising the stakes for Washington as the war entered its sixth week with scant prospect of peace talks in sight.
Iran attack Israel-affiliated vessel with drone in Strait of Hormuz
Iran attacked an Israel-affiliated vessel with a drone in the Strait of Hormuz, setting the ship on fire, Iran's state media said on Saturday, citing the commander of the Revolutionary Guards navy.
Israeli Air Force mistakenly drops bomb in an open area in northern Israel
An Israeli Air Force helicopter mistakenly dropped a bomb in an open area in northern Israel overnight, the Times of Israel reported quoting the military.
The IDF says the incident was “due to human error,” and sappers were dispatched to the scene to safely remove the munition.
Iran envoy to India Mohammad Fathali dubs ongoing war 'Strategic failure for US-Israel'
Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, suggested that the current camapaign by US-Israel in Iran points to a "strategic failure" for Israel and the United States, while underscoring Iran's resilience. He further highlighted Iran's enduring strength, adding, "What stands out is an Iranian-Islamic civilizational resilience that turns pressure into endurance, and endurance into sustained strategic leverage."
Iranian cluster munitions cause heavy damage to buildings in central Israel
Residential buildings in the central cities of Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan suffered heavy damage from an Iranian ballistic missile carrying a cluster bomb warhead, Times of Israel reported, quoting rescue services.
Bomblets also struck Tel Aviv and Petah Tikva, causing damage to roads and cars, it said, adding there are no immediate reports of injuries.
India makes first Iranian oil buy in seven years with no payment problems
Indian refiners have purchased Iranian oil amid the Middle East conflict that has disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, the oil ministry said on Saturday.
As Iran war widens, S Jaishankar explains how India ‘came through solidly’ and emerged resilient
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the need to build “robust national capabilities” during an address on Saturday — highlighting the many challenges faced by India over the past few years. He noted that countries around the globe were currently trying to secure their interests in an increasingly volatile and unpredictable environment. Jaishankar opined that India had come “solidly” through global shocks that have tested its resilience. Read full story here
India-flagged vessel with 46,650 metric tonnes of LPG safely transits Hormuz
India-flagged large gas carrier, Green Sanvi, has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday night, news agency ANI reported quoting official sources. The vessel is carrying approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cargo,
Earlier on March 28, a shipment of 47,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) arrived at the Vadinar Terminal of DPA Kandla in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Saturday.
IAF strikes air defense and missile sites in Tehran
The Israeli Air Force said Friday that it hit air defense sites and missile storage facilities during a wave of airstrikes in Tehran.
The targets included several air defense sites, including one belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, where anti-aircraft missiles were stored, it said.
Large hole seen in Dubai headquarters of tech giant Oracle: Report
The United Arab Emirate’s media office in Dubai called the damage to the building’s facade “a minor incident caused by debris from an aerial interception.”
But footage obtained by the Associated Press from outside the UAE showed that the damage resembled a direct hit to the building. The publication said a "large hole" was seen in the building facade without specifying.
Iran claims it shot down US drone over Isfahan
The Iranian Fars news agency is reporting that “advanced modern” air defence systems used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have shot down an MQ-1 drone over Isfahan province.
French ship crosses Hormuz - first western European vessel since war began
A vessel owned by French logistics giant, CMA CGM, has become the first Western European ship to cross the Strait of Hormuz since Iran's maritime blockage due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, EuroNews reported.
According to EuroNews, the Maltese-flagged container ship, CMA CGM Kribi, sailed eastbound from waters off Dubai on Thursday (local time) afternoon, marking a significant development in regional shipping activity.
Ship tracking data cited in the news report showed the vessel broadcasting its French ownership while navigating along the Iranian coastline through an approved corridor between Qeshm and Larak islands.
The vessel had reportedly remained idle in the Gulf since early March, alongwith several other non-Iranian ships, after the conflict sharply reduced commercial maritime traffic in the region
US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz strait chokehold soon
According to recent US intelligence reports, Iran is unlikely to open the strait of Hormuz any time soon. The key reason, Reuters reported, is that its grip on the world’s most vital oil artery provides the only real leverage Iran has over the US. Findings suggest Tehran could continue to throttle the strait to keep energy prices high as a means of pressuring Donald Trump to find a quick offramp to the five-week-long war.
Oracle building in Dubai damaged by drone debris
Authorities in Dubai said the facades of two buildings were damaged by debris from intercepted drones, including one belonging to U.S. tech firm Oracle. No injuries were reported.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has threatened to attack Oracle and 17 other U.S. companies after accusing them of being involved in “terrorist espionage” operations in Iran.
Previous Iranian drone strikes caused damage to three Amazon Web Services facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
US warplanes hit by Iran first to be shot down by enemy fire in over 20 years
Iran shooting down two American military aircraft marks an exceedingly rare assault for the US that has not happened in more than 20 years and shows the Islamic Republic's continued ability to hit back despite President Donald Trump asserting it has been "completely decimated."
The attacks came five weeks after US and Israeli strikes first pounded Iran, with Trump saying earlier this week that Tehran's "ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed."
Iran shot down a US F15-E Strike Eagle fighter jet on Friday, with one service member getting rescued and the search still underway for a second, US officials say. Iranian state media also said a US A-10 attack aircraft crashed after being hit by Iranian defence forces.
Two US crew members rescued, two others remain missing
According to an Al Jazeera report, two members of the downed US warplanes have been rescued while two others remain missing. There are at least two search and rescue operations underway.
One is looking for an airman who was in the F-15E that went down in southwestern Iran earlier on Friday. The pilot was rescued, but the co-pilot has not been found yet.
The second involves an A-10 Warthog plane, which is a close support combat plane that went down over the Gulf – presumably near the Strait of Hormuz. One of the two airmen on that plane has been found and recovered, and officials are still looking for the second airman.
One US crew member rescued after Iran shoots down American aircraft - What we know
US and Israeli officials told AP news that one crew member was rescued on Friday after an American aircraft was shot down in Iran. The rescue occurred as the US military was conducting a search and rescue operation, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. Israel is helping the United States with the operation.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a previous statement that President Donald Trump had been briefed but did not offer any additional information.
The number of crew on board wasn’t immediately known.
Israel attacks Hezbollahs targets in Beirut
The Israeli military said on Saturday that it had begun striking “Hezbollah infrastructure” in Beirut --- soon after it destroyed a bridge in eastern Lebanon to prevent the Iran-backed group’s reinforcements from crossing.
News agency AFP reported that two loud explosions were heard in the capital in quick succession early on Saturday, and smoke was billowing from the area of one of them. Local media reported two strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.
Iraqi paramilitary base struck; militant group claims 19 attacks on US bases
According to an Al Jazeera update, another air attack has hit the Popular Mobilisation Forces headquarters in the city of al-Qaim in western Iraq. This comes soon after an air raid was reported on the headquarters of the 34th Brigade of the PMF in the city of Mosul.
Meanwhile the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said its fighters have carried out 19 operations targeting US bases in the country and the region in the past day. It said dozens of drones and missiles were used in the attacks.