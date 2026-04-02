Just in: Two US fighter jets have now been downed by Israeli fire and a search and ​rescue operation ​remains underway ⁠for any survivors. American officials told Reuters that two Blackhawk helicopters involved in the search effort for the missing pilot were also hit by Iranian fire but made it out of Iranian airspace.

Here are the key developments on April 4, 2026

Iranian forces were hunting for a missing US pilot on Saturday from one of two warplanes downed over Iran and the Gulf, raising the stakes for Washington as the war entered its sixth week with scant prospect of peace talks in sight. Iran’s guards on Saturday said they stopped an Israel-linked vessel in the Strait of Hormuz after being hit by a drone, Iranian state media reported. The search is on for one missing US service member while another was rescued after two US warplanes went down in separate incidents including the first shoot-down since the Iran war began nearly five weeks ago. The incidents occurred just two days after President Donald Trump said in a national address that the US has “beaten and completely decimated Iran”. Indian refiners have purchased Iranian oil amid the Middle East conflict that has disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, the oil ministry said on Saturday. The world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, India has ⁠not ​received a cargo from Tehran since May 2019, following US pressure not to buy Iranian crude. Iran has launched a manhunt for the pilot. The Revolutionary Guard said they were combing an area near the crash site in southwestern Iran while the ​regional ​governor promised a commendation for anyone who captured or killed “forces of the hostile enemy.” President Donald Trump has proposed boosting defense spending to $1.5 trillion in his 2027 budget released Friday, the largest such request in decades, reflecting his emphasis on U.S. military investments over domestic programs. Trump shared a video showing a strike on a bridge in Iran’s Karaj on Friday. The US may strike more bridges in Iran after its first such attack, with Trump framing it as punishment, officials calling it a military move to block weapons, and Iran condemning it as targeting civilian structures. US Army Chief of Staff Randy George was fired on Thursday by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Iran says the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed long-term for both the US and Israel. Saudi Arabia is rapidly rerouting oil away from the blocked Strait of Hormuz, with shipments from Yanbu doubling to about 5 million barrels per day in just two weeks via the East-West pipeline.

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