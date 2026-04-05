Israel Iran war latest news: Here are the key developments on April 6, 2026
- Donald Trump threatened Iran’s infrastructure with expletive-filled warnings if the Strait of Hormuz stays closed.
- He warned “Power Plant Day and Bridge Day” could follow if the shipping route isn’t reopened soon.
- Trump repeated his “unleash hell” warning, though he also said a deal still has a “good chance.”
- The conflict may shift to sea, with ships seen anchored near the Strait’s entrance.
- Oil prices have surged past $115 per barrel in the US, pushing inflation risks higher.
- If prices stay elevated, US inflation could hit around 3.7%, the highest since September 2023.
- Iran-linked leadership is now threatening to close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a key trade route. Around 22% of global container trade and ~7 million barrels of oil pass through that route yearly.
- Combined disruptions at Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab could cut ~25 million barrels/day of oil supply.
- Iran has rejected a US proposal to reopen Hormuz in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.
- Quiet diplomacy continues, with Oman leading last-minute talks and countries like Pakistan and Egypt helping keep channels open.
Deadly strike in Iran’s Qom
In Iran, a residential building in Qom was hit in a US-Israeli strike.
At least five people have been killed, and rescue teams are still searching through the debris.
Haifa strike leaves people missing
On the ground, the war continues to hit civilians.
In Haifa, a missile struck a residential building, bringing part of it down. Rescue teams have been working through the night.
Four people are still missing, believed to have been inside one of the worst-hit apartments.
The situation is risky, with unexploded parts of the missile still in the rubble.
Iran counts the damage at home
Tehran says the cost of the war is rising fast.
According to officials, more than 100,000 civilian sites — including universities and schools — have been damaged in US-Israeli attacks since the war began.
“The enemy cannot tolerate Iran’s achievements,” a government spokesperson said.
Drone strikes shake Iraq’s Kurdish region
In northern Iraq, explosions lit up the skies over Sulaimaniyah after drone attacks. Videos show fire and smoke rising, but it’s still unclear who carried out the strikes or what exactly was targeted.
Iran widens warning beyond Hormuz
The warning from Tehran is no longer just about one waterway.
Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s leadership, said other key routes could also be at risk if the US and Israel push further.
He pointed to the Bab al-Mandeb, calling it just as important as Hormuz.
He warned that even a small misstep could disrupt global trade and energy flows. His remark was sharp: the US may understand history, but it “has yet to understand the geography of power.”
US lawmakers turn up the heat on Trump
Back home, criticism is growing louder.
Senator Edward Markey said an “unhinged and profanity-laced tweet” won’t solve anything and pushed for talks instead.
Senator Chris Murphy went further, warning: “It’s a clear war crime.” He added that destroying bridges and power plants would neither reopen the Strait nor protect lives.
Senator Elissa Slotkin said targeting civilians is “irresponsible and wrong,” stressing that US troops could be put in danger.
Senator Brian Schatz summed it up bluntly: “Bombing civilian infrastructure is a war crime.”
Iran calls Trump’s remarks ‘criminal mindset’
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson didn’t hold back.
He said Trump’s threats show a “criminal mindset” and amount to “incitement to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
Trump draws a red line — Tehran refuses to bend
Donald Trump has set a Tuesday deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning of “hell” if it doesn’t comply.
Iran, however, has made its stand clear — it is not backing down. Officials say any attack on their country will be answered “in kind.” They have also slammed Trump’s remarks, calling them an “incitement to war crimes.”
Internet blackout adds to frustration in Iran
Inside Iran, daily life is getting tougher. The country is now facing its longest-ever nationwide internet shutdown.
The blackout has hit businesses hard, especially in the tech sector. Workers are losing jobs, salaries are being cut, and companies are offering only short-term contracts as uncertainty grows.
People say the situation is becoming harder to manage with each passing week.
Legal concerns grow
Targeting civilian infrastructure like power plants could violate international law, including the Geneva Conventions.
Legal experts warn such actions may amount to war crimes.
Markets react cautiously
Oil prices rose to around $111 per barrel.
Meanwhile, US stock futures dipped slightly, showing early signs of economic strain.
Iran mocks Trump over Hormuz demand
Tehran took a sarcastic swipe at Donald Trump after his call to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with the Iranian Embassy joking it had “lost the keys.”
The remark comes amid rising tensions, with Iran warning of wider disruptions, including a potential choke at Bab al-Mandab, as oil prices climb.
Key Iranian oil hub targeted
Israel struck a major petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, a vital part of Iran’s economy.
At least five people were killed and 170 injured, according to Iranian state media.
Members of OPEC+ warned that damage to energy infrastructure could take a long time to fix.
They cautioned that the war’s impact on global oil supply could linger even after fighting stops.
Global impact already visible
The tension is not just military — it’s economic.
Oil prices have surged, and there are growing concerns about global supply disruptions if the Strait remains unstable.
Iran hits back with strong words
Iranian judiciary-linked outlet Mizan slammed Trump, saying:
“Iran’s steadfastness… has driven Trump to the brink of madness.”
It also accused him of using “vile” language against the Iranian people.
New ultimatum over Strait of Hormuz
Trump told Iran to end its control over the Strait by Monday.
If it didn’t, he said US forces would strike energy infrastructure that powers millions of civilians — a move that could have massive humanitarian consequences. Trump wrote:
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day… Open the Strait… or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH.”
Trump ups the ante with fresh threat
Trump on Sunday sharply raised the stakes, warning he could bomb Iran’s power plants within days.
In a blunt and profanity-filled social media post, he mocked Iranian leaders and set a new deadline, demanding that Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a key global oil route.
Iran signals big shift in Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard Navy has made it clear that things will not go back to normal in the Strait of Hormuz. In a strong message posted online, it said, “The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its former state, especially for the US and Israel.”
Officials say they are in the final stages of preparing what they call a “new order” in the Gulf.
This comes just days after Iran’s parliament moved forward with a proposal that could change how ships pass through the strait. The plan includes charging transit fees in Iran’s own currency, blocking ships linked to the US and Israel, and restricting countries that have imposed sanctions on Iran.
Jaishankar speaks to Qatar, UAE leaders on West Asia tensions
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he held phone calls with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss the evolving situation in West Asia.
Trump sets deadline for Hormuz reopening
Donald Trump said Iran has until “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to a post on Truth Social.
That deadline corresponds to 3:30am local time in Tehran on Wednesday, or 00:00 GMT.
Earlier, he warned, “If they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing.”
Iran parliament speaker warns US of ‘living HELL’
Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticised Donald Trump’s latest threats in a post on X, warning of serious consequences.
“Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands,” he said.
Ghalibaf added: “Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes.
“The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”
Direct missile hit confirmed on Haifa building
The Israeli military said the heavily damaged residential building in northern Haifa was struck by the “direct impact of a missile” fired by Iran.
Earlier, Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service had also confirmed that the building suffered a direct hit. The attack is part of ongoing missile exchanges, with multiple strikes reported across northern Israel.
Haifa building damaged, four injured in latest strike: Reports
Israeli media reported that a missile strike hit the northern city of Haifa, damaging a residential building. Emergency services said four people were injured in the attack, including one in serious condition. The incident comes amid ongoing exchanges between Iran and Israel targeting key locations across the country.
Zelenskyy warns Middle East war could hurt Ukraine aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a prolonged US-Israel war on Iran could reduce American support for Ukraine as Washington’s priorities shift.
Speaking in an interview, he said Ukraine urgently needs more US-made Patriot air defence systems to counter Russia’s continued attacks. He added that Russia’s strikes have killed thousands of civilians and targeted energy infrastructure, disrupting production and leaving people without heat and water during winter.
Lindsey Graham says Trump ‘deadly serious’ on Hormuz ultimatum
US Senator Lindsey Graham said Donald Trump is “deadly serious” about his warning on the Strait of Hormuz.
“It is still my hope [the] Strait of Hormuz can be reopened and the enriched uranium can be secured through diplomacy,” Graham wrote on X, adding that it would be the best outcome for the region and the world.
“To say the window on diplomacy is closing would be an understatement,” he said, urging Tehran: “To Iran, chose wisely and chose quickly.”
Iran’s UN mission slams Trump’s remarks as threat to civilians
Iran’s mission to the UN condemned Donald Trump’s latest comments, accusing him of threatening “to destroy infrastructure essential to civilian survival” in the country.
“If the conscience of the United Nations were alive, it would not remain silent in the face of the overt and shameless threat by the war-mongering President of the United States to target civilian infrastructure. Trump seeks to drag the region into an endless war,” the mission said on X.
“This is direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit [a] war crime,” it added.
“The international community and all States have legal obligations to prevent such atrocious acts of war crimes. They must act now. Tomorrow is too late.”
China calls for ceasefire, offers UN coordination with Russia
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that Beijing is ready to work with Moscow at the UN Security Council to help ease tensions in the Middle East, according to state media.
Wang said the key to resolving navigation issues in the Strait of Hormuz is an immediate ceasefire, adding that China supports resolving conflicts through dialogue and negotiation.
OPEC+ raises output, but war limits real supply boost
OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to increase oil output quotas by 206,000 barrels per day for May, but the rise is expected to have little real impact.
The US-Israel war with Iran has disrupted production, and key members are unable to significantly boost output. The conflict has also effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz since late February, cutting exports from major producers including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Iraq.
Iran claims strikes near Dimona, US sites in Kuwait
In a statement reported by Iranian media, Iran’s military said it targeted petrochemical industries near Dimona in southern Israel, an area that also hosts Israel’s main nuclear facility.
The statement added that Iranian forces carried out drone attacks on US army sites on Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island.
Qatar says all incoming threats intercepted
Qatar’s Defence Ministry said it intercepted two cruise missiles and numerous drones launched from Iran today. The ministry said its air defence systems “successfully intercepted” all incoming threats, preventing any damage or casualties.