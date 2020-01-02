Iran earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Sangan, no immediate reports of damage, casualties

By: |
Dubai | Published: January 2, 2020 11:46:50 AM

"We have not received any reports of casualties until this moment, but a large area has been affected, which our survey teams are investigating," the head of the provincial emergency department, Hojjatali Shayanfar, told state TV.

The quake hit Sangan, a town of about 10,000 people near the border with Afghanistan, at a shallow depth of 8 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook northeastern Iran on Thursday, state television said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The quake hit Sangan, a town of about 10,000 people near the border with Afghanistan, at a shallow depth of 8 km (5 miles), the broadcaster added.

