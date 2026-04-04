The consulate general of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai on Saturday posted a special message for the Indian government celebrating their joint partnership over the years. Notably this message from the Iranian government comes after eight Indian ships successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz to reach domestic ports.

Interestingly, this tally of 8 Indian vessels safely making it homes amid the ongoing war in West Asia places India among the countries with the highest number of vessels to make it out of the Hormuz following the devastation that unfolded on the region after February 28th.

In their message, the Iranian embassy stated that India and the state of Gujarat in particular, hold a cherished place in the shared history of India and Iran for maintaining warm ties that can be dated back to different centuries.

“India, & #Gujarat in particular, hold a cherished place in our shared history; having graciously welcomed those from our land centuries ago. Building on this enduring civilizational bond, we remain committed to further strengthening the ties of friendship & cooperation,” the Iranian body posted on X.

India, & #Gujarat in particular, hold a cherished place in our shared history; having graciously welcomed those from our land centuries ago.



Building on this enduring civilizational bond, we remain committed to further strengthening the ties of friendship & cooperation.#Iran https://t.co/KHruteGkY2 — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 4, 2026

The strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman has been a major talking point in economic and business circles. Ever since the conflict between Iran and the coalition of US and Israel broke out on February 28, the waterway has become a ghost of itself.

Traffic has fallen sharply since the war broke out, directly impacting the movement through the Hormuz. However, a limited number of vessels from certain nations have been allowed through, often after diplomatic contacts with Tehran.

Indian fleet transit 8 Indian ships, 278,600 tonnes of LPG LPG carriers & crude tanker delivering energy to Indian ports 8 Vessels 278,600 Tonnes LPG 4 Destination ports Transit timeline — LPG carrier groups Transit 1 — Wave 1 ~92,000 t Shivalik LPG carrier Nanda Devi LPG carrier Transit 2 — Wave 2 ~92,600 t Jag Vasant LPG carrier Pine Gas LPG carrier Transit 3 — Wave 3 ~94,000 t BW Tyr LPG carrier BW Elm LPG carrier Additional vessels Green Sanvi LPG carrier Jag Laadki Crude oil tanker Destination ports Mundra Gujarat Kandla Gujarat Mumbai Maharashtra New Mangalore Karnataka Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

How did the Indian Navy help with securing a safe passage?

As per a report by WION, New Delhi had relied on direct talks with Iran and practical maritime measures to secure these passages.

Notably, the Indian Navy has played a quiet but important supporting role through Operation Urja Suraksha (Energy Security). As a part of this operation, the Indian Navy deployed several frontline warships, including destroyers and frigates, in the Gulf of Oman near the exit of the strait.

While Indian naval vessels never entered the strait itself, they provided real-time guidance, security and escort services to merchant ships after they exited the strait of Hormuz. The effort was undertaken by the Indian navy to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and cargoes. All crew members on the transiting vessels have remained safe.

Ships from countries like China, Bangladesh, Philippine, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan, Russia, France, Japan among others have been able to safely transit through the strait. New Delhi is presently in talks with Iran to secure safe passage for the remaining Indian ships looking to exit the Persian Gulf.

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Notably, India on Saturday confirmed the purchase of its first shipment of Iranian oil in 7 years following US’s decision to temporarily suspend sanctions to ease oil markets. According to the Ministry’s statement on X (formerly Twitter), Indian refiners currently source crude from over 40 countries.

The government maintained that these companies have “full flexibility” to adjust their sourcing based on commercial considerations and geographical advantages.