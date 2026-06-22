US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that peace talks with Iran had created a “good foundation for a successful final deal” to end the war that began at the end of February. He also said that under a possible sanctions relief arrangement, some Iranian financial assets could be used to buy American agricultural products, including soybeans, corn and wheat. Iran has not publicly acknowledged the proposal.

The United States and Iran wrapped up an initial round of talks in Switzerland with an agreement to continue negotiations through technical teams in the coming weeks. The talks, which stretched late into the night, marked one of the most significant diplomatic engagements between the US and Iran in recent months, reported AP.

Mediators from Qatar and Pakistan also took part in the discussions. Despite moments of tension, both sides agreed on several steps designed to reduce regional tensions and keep negotiations moving forward.

“The final deal is the house,” Vance said. “We set the foundation. We haven’t built the house, but we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people,” he added.

US-Iran talks

Vance said negotiators made progress on four major issues. These included creating a mechanism to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, coordinating efforts to maintain the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, working toward an agreement on inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency and establishing a framework for technical negotiations in the coming weeks.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping routes for oil and gas. Any disruption there can affect global energy supplies and prices. Vance said ensuring free movement through the waterway formed an important part of the discussions.

The vice president also said Iran had agreed to invite inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency back into the country. Vance said he would return to the US while technical teams from both countries continued discussions. “We wanted to set up a structure for that so that you could have proper political oversight, but obviously, as much as this place is very beautiful, I can’t stay here for the next 60 days,” he said.

He added that the technical teams would examine complex issues, including how to monitor Iran’s nuclear material and verify future commitments.

What Vance said about Trump

Iranian state media said the talks paused briefly after President Donald Trump made comments that Tehran considered insulting. The negotiations later resumed. Vance dismissed suggestions that Trump’s remarks had disrupted the discussions. “No, they didn’t throw a wrench in the system,” he said.

He said that Iranian officials had threatened to leave the negotiations. “Yes, they did threaten to walk out, or at least there were social media threats that they would walk out. But we were negotiating well past one in the morning yesterday, so they didn’t walk out,” he said.

Vance defended Trump’s social media posts and said Iranian negotiators could not expect the US president to remain silent in response to criticism. “What we told the Iranians yesterday is when you guys engage in what us millennials might call ‘trash talk,’ you can’t expect the president of the United States not to respond and not to correct the record,” he said.

“So, yes, there was a little bit of threatening, there was a little bit of whining. But at the end of the day, the talks continued and we made great progress,” he added.

Vance also said the United States had kept Israel informed throughout the negotiations. He said negotiators remained in constant contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other countries in the region.

The vice president said that the agreement was not being forced on the Middle East. “This is a deal that the region has desperately asked the United States to put in place,” he said. “This region has been a basket case for a very long time.”