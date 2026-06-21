US and Iranian leaders reached Switzerland on Sunday as a newly signed peace deal between the two nations threatened to crumble. Tehran has announced a fresh closure of the Strait of Hormuz — flagging what it dubbed Israeli “crimes” in Lebanon that violated US commitments to a ceasefire. Washington has disputed the Iranian claims and claims that commercial vessels continue operating in the waterway. President Donald Trump also threatened to impose US tolls in the shipping lane if a deal is not ultimately reached.

According to the Iranian Fars news agency, the decision was taken by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. It highlighted the “flagrant bad faith and breach” in implementation of the digitally signed Memorandum of Understanding. The official statement also criticized the ongoing Israeli actions in Lebanon — calling it a “relentless and continuous violation of the ceasefire”.

“The Strait of Hormuz will be closed to the passage of vessels…It is recalled that this step is the first response to the enemy’s breach of promise, and if the aggression continues, subsequent steps will be planned and taken to compel the enemy to fulfill its commitments,” Fars quoted the post as saying.

Negotiations in Switzerland

Peace talks are set to begin on Sunday after a slight delay and increasingly strained ties between the US and Iran. The two countries signed a 14-point agreement earlier this week to initiate a 60-day ceasefire as negotiations take place. The talks will also include Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, as well as Qatari mediators.

US Vice President JD Vance arrived at Emmen Air Base outside Lucerne early in the morning with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The Iranian delegation is led by chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as well as senior security, central bank and oil officials.

Israel-Lebanon clashes in focus

A diplomat attending the talks reportedly told CBS News that negotiators from both sides had added an emergency session to address the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah on the first day of peace talks.

Neither Tel Aviv nor the Lebanese government (or Hezbollah) are party to the talks in Switzerland. And allowing Iran to introduce the Israel-Hezbollah conflict into the negotiations marks a significant shift in US strategy.

CBS reported that the ongoing clashes will be brought up during the first session on Sunday.