Iranian security forces have reportedly captured the pilot of a US F-35 fighter jet after the aircraft was shot down inside Iranian territory, according to the state-linked Tasnim News Agency. Citing government sources, the report said that the pilot ejected safely but was taken into custody after landing within Iran. However, a ‌US official confirmed to Reuters that a fighter jet was shot down over ⁠Iran ​and a search and ​rescue operation ​was underway ⁠for any survivors.

If confirmed, the capture of a US pilot would represent a major flashpoint, potentially intensifying tensions between Washington and Tehran and raising the stakes in an already volatile regional conflict. Two US UH-60 helicopters, along with a refuelling aircraft, were reportedly operating near Iran’s southern border in a search mission for the pilot of a downed plane.

Tasnim further claimed that Iranian forces thwarted a US rescue attempt, though no independent confirmation of the operation was available. Iranian media said the stealth jet was brought down over central Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Images purportedly showing the wreckage of the American aircraft were also circulated by the agency. The authenticity of the images could not be independently verified by Financialexpress.com. Tehran has asserted that it has downed two F-35 jets in the past 24 hours and three since hostilities began on February 28, including earlier incidents reported in March.

In a separate claim, Iranian outlets said air defence systems had shot down a US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in Iraqi airspace. However, these reports remain unverified.

Contradicting reports

Another local news agency ISNA, however, has reported that the pilot of the shot down US jet is at large. A police announcement has been posted on Iran’s Kohgiluyeh-Bovir-Ahmad provincial network asking for the help of local people to arrest the pilot or pilots of the downed fighter jet, ISNA reported.

Images showing remnants of a parachute and the pilot’s seat have increased the likelihood that the pilot ejected from the aircraft before it was brought down, it further stated.