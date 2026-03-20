Amid rising tensions in the Gulf, Iran has moved to assert greater control over vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil artery. According to Lloyd’s List, citing officials and shipping, Tehran is quietly allowing some vessels to pass through a “safe corridor.”

But there’s a catch. Ships need approval first, and in at least one case, that approval reportedly came with a hefty price tag, around $2 million.

It’s still unclear how that payment was made, especially given the heavy sanctions on Iran. For the other ships, there is no confirmed information on whether any money changed hands.

Countries in direct talks with Tehran

According to the report, several governments—including India, Pakistan, Iraq, Malaysia and China—are now directly speaking with Iranian officials to arrange safe passage for their ships. The one who is controlling the situation is Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has set up an early-stage registration and vetting process.

Through this, ships are being cleared one by one before they enter the strait. “There are efforts underway… to establish a procedure under which there will be communication for vessels that are definitely not affiliated with Israel or the US to receive confirmation of safe passage,” Dimitris Maniatis, a shipping security expert, told Lloyd List.

Payments for Strait of Hormuz passage

According to the report, at least nine ships have used this corridor so far. Instead of taking the usual route, these vessels are sailing closer to Iran’s coastline, passing near Larak Island. There, the IRGC Navy and port officials carry out visual checks before allowing them to move ahead.

Among them were two India-flagged gas tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, which exited the Gulf around March 13. Several bulk carriers and even a Pakistani government-owned tanker followed similar paths. In some cases, ship tracking signals were switched off near the strait, only to reappear later near Iran’s coast.

While most ships appear to have been cleared through diplomatic channels, there are signs that money may also be involved. According to Lloyd’s List, at least one tanker operator is believed to have paid around $2 million to secure safe passage through the strait.

“Currently, this is still being considered on a case-by-case basis, where certain governments will communicate with the Iranian authorities, stating that this vessel is coming into the Middle East Gulf to seek approval for safe passage,” Maniatis added.

According to the same report, even some US-sanctioned ships, like Blooming Dale, Sea Bird, and Salute, have been seen using the route in recent days.

What ships must reveal before getting approval

According to Lloyd’s List, ships hoping to use this corridor are being asked to share detailed information in advance, including who owns the vessel and where the cargo is headed. Reportedly, much of this communication is not happening directly inside Iran. Instead, it’s being handled through Iran-linked intermediaries based abroad.

However, according to the report, if a ship gets approval, there’s no guarantee it won’t face delays, or worse. Security analysts say different factions within the IRGC don’t always act in sync. So a ship cleared by one unit could still be stopped or even seized by another.

US watching closely, but not stepping in yet

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said recently that Iranian tankers have been allowed to pass through the strait “to supply the rest of the world.” Experts believe the US is unlikely to accept a system where Iran effectively controls access to the strait. There are also concerns that US forces could soon target individuals or facilities linked to this new corridor.

Iran, for its part, is denying that it is blocking the strait. In a letter to the International Maritime Organization, it called such claims “misleading.” “Iran rejects misleading claims suggesting that it has sought to impede lawful navigation,” the statement said, according to the Lloyd’s List, adding that maritime safety cannot be ensured through “threats” or “coercion.”

