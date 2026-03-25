Tensions rose after Iran claimed it launched missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln, one of the US Navy’s most powerful aircraft carriers. Tehran said the strikes hit the warship, the US denied any damages. This once again raises a key question that is why is it so difficult to hit a US aircraft carrier?

Iran claims attack, US says no damage

Iran’s military said it fired several cruise missiles from its southern coast targeting the USS Abraham Lincoln. Admiral Shahram Irani said, “The hostile aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is under constant surveillance. As soon as it enters the range of our missile systems, it will become a target for powerful strikes by the Navy.”

The IRGC also claimed ballistic missile launches under “True Promise 4”. However, US Central Command said the missiles did not come close and confirmed the carrier is safe and operational.

Layered defence makes direct hits difficult

The carrier is protected by a group of warships, including Arleigh Burke-class destroyers equipped with the Aegis Combat System. This system can track and intercept multiple threats at once, creating a defensive shield around the carrier. Missiles and drones are usually detected and stopped before they reach close range.

The US also uses EA-18G Growler aircraft to jam enemy radars and communication systems. This disrupts missile guidance, making it harder for Iranian weapons to accurately hit a moving target like an aircraft carrier.

Threats intercepted at long range

F-35C fighter jets patrol around the carrier and intercept threats early. In February 2026, a US jet shot down an Iranian drone nearly 500 miles away. In addition, SM-3 interceptors are used to destroy ballistic missiles in the upper atmosphere. The USS Abraham Lincoln operates in the Arabian Sea, away from Iran’s coastline and short-range threats. The US also targets launch sites in advance using Tomahawk missiles, reducing the chances of large-scale attacks.