International court judges authorise investigation into crimes committed against Rohingya

By: |
Published: November 14, 2019 7:54:46 PM

Myanmar is not a member of the global court. It has been accused of committing widespread abuses in a campaign against the Rohingya.

bangladesh, rohingyasThe court said Thursday that it has jurisdiction over crimes partially committed in Bangladesh, which is a member state of the court.

International Criminal Court judges have approved a request from prosecutors to open an investigation into crimes committed against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority.

The court said Thursday that it has jurisdiction over crimes partially committed in Bangladesh, which is a member state of the court.

Myanmar is not a member of the global court. It has been accused of committing widespread abuses in a campaign against the Rohingya.

Myanmar’s military began a counterinsurgency campaign against the Rohingya in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and the torching of homes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. International court judges authorise investigation into crimes committed against Rohingya
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Activists urge India, UK to challenge Pakistan atrocities in Balochistan
2New York exhibition details 10-year hunt, operation that killed 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden
3US recognizes Jeanine Anez as Bolivia’s interim president