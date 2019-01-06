Integrated leadership of Gilgit-Baltistan to pose bigger challenge to Pakistan

By: | Published: January 6, 2019 12:31 PM

Gilgit leadership led by Awami Action Committee has been vigorous in its endeavors to get freedom from the clutches of Pakistan, which has been misruling the region for more than seven decades.

Gilgit leadership led by Awami Action Committee has been vigorous in its endeavors to get freedom from the clutches of Pakistan, which has been misruling the region for more than seven decades. Carrying out massive demonstrations and rallies, the besieged people are using every arrow in their quiver to put up a strong resistance against the authorities of Islamabad, who have been extremely authoritarian in dealing with public issues in the region.

In its recent move, the leadership, staving off the potential of any further degradation in the relationship with PoK leadership has sought integration of two separate struggles of GB and PoK citing it would infuse more energy to the anti-Pakistan resistance and their movement would be more promising.

Gilgit Baltistan activist Raja Mir Nawaz Mir while addressing a gathering said, “Draconian laws have been imposed on the people of the region by Pakistan. If anybody talks of his rights or representation, he is implicated under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Atrocities are being meted out”.

