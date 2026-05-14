A powerful group of top American business leaders has joined US President Donald Trump on his high-profile state visit to China, as Washington and Beijing attempt to stabilise ties amid an ongoing trade and technology battle. The delegation includes some of the biggest names in global business and technology, with executives from companies spanning artificial intelligence, finance, aviation, semiconductors, electric vehicles and consumer technology.

During his arrival in Beijing, Trump introduced the executives to Chinese President Xi Jinping as “distinguished representatives from the American business community” who value ties with China.

According to Chinese state media, the executives told Xi they remained committed to the Chinese market and hoped to deepen business cooperation. Xi, in turn, assured them that American companies would continue to find “broader prospects” in China.

The visit comes at a crucial moment in US-China relations, with both countries expected to discuss extending their temporary tariff truce and easing tensions surrounding technology exports and rare earth supplies.

Which CEOs are part of Trump’s China delegation?

The business contingent accompanying Trump reads like a who’s who of American corporate power. Among the most prominent executives are:

Elon Musk — CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

Tim Cook — head of Apple

David Solomon — chief executive of Goldman Sachs

Larry Fink — chairman and CEO of BlackRock

Jane Fraser — chief executive of Citigroup

Stephen Schwarzman — co-founder of Blackstone

Kelly Ortberg — head of Boeing

Jensen Huang — chief executive of Nvidia

Executives from companies including Meta, Visa, Cisco, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Mastercard and GE Aerospace are also part of the delegation.

Why are these CEOs in China?

For many of these companies, China remains too important to ignore despite growing geopolitical tensions. The world’s second-largest economy is not only a massive consumer market but also a critical manufacturing and supply-chain hub for American corporations.

The visit comes after years of escalating trade friction triggered by Trump’s tariff war with China. The dispute led to tariffs exceeding 100 percent on some goods before both sides agreed to a temporary truce last year.

A major issue expected to dominate talks is China’s control over rare earth minerals.

Elon Musk’s China stakes run deep

Musk’s presence on the trip is particularly significant. China plays a central role in Tesla’s global operations. The company’s Shanghai Gigafactory is Tesla’s largest export hub worldwide and remains crucial to its electric vehicle business.

According to AlJazeea, Tesla reportedly sold nearly 293,000 vehicles from its Shanghai factory in the first four months of 2026. Musk is also reportedly seeking approval from Chinese regulators to expand Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology in China while simultaneously exploring billions of dollars in purchases from Chinese solar equipment suppliers.

Apple, Nvidia and Boeing eye strategic gains

Apple CEO Tim Cook also has major stakes in smoother US-China relations. Around 80% of iPhones sold in the United States are still manufactured in China despite Apple gradually shifting portions of production to India. Any worsening of trade restrictions could directly affect Apple’s supply chain and profitability.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang is seeking to revive the company’s AI chip business in China after Washington imposed export controls on advanced semiconductor technology earlier this year. Before the restrictions, Nvidia reportedly controlled nearly 95% of China’s advanced AI chip market.

The company now faces tighter security reviews and export compliance rules before selling its H200 AI chips to Chinese firms.

For Boeing, the visit could open the door to major aircraft orders from China at a time when global aviation demand continues to rebound. Reports suggest Beijing is considering purchasing hundreds of Boeing aircraft, including 737 Max and Dreamliner jets.

What does Trump want from the visit?

Trump is expected to use the visit to push for greater access for American companies in China while also seeking investment commitments that could strengthen his domestic political standing ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections.

The visit show how deeply intertwined the American and Chinese economies remain even as strategic rivalry intensifies across trade, technology and geopolitics.

For the CEOs travelling with Trump, the stakes go beyond diplomacy. The outcome of these talks could shape supply chains, AI competition, semiconductor access and billions of dollars in future business opportunities between the world’s two largest economies.