Nvidia’s board has removed co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately as on 12th November 2026, bringing an end to the tenure of the man who turned the company into the world’s leading supplier of AI chips.

The decision, announced days after The Wall Street Journal reported that the board was preparing to remove him, followed reports of two alleged extramarital relationships. One involved a woman whom US intelligence officials reportedly believed was a Chinese spy. The other was with a senior Nvidia executive who reported directly to Huang.

Colette Kress, will take over as interim CEO

The developments came after a week of reports about Huang’s personal relationships, possible links to Chinese intelligence and questions over Nvidia’s chip shipments to China. Here is how the events unfolded.

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October 2025: Nvidia customer Megaspeed comes under investigation

The first warning signs appeared nearly a year before the controversy involving Huang became public.

In October 2025, The New York Times reported that Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing company and Nvidia customer, was suspected of helping Chinese companies get around US export restrictions.

Nvidia rejected the allegations. The company said it had no reason to believe its products had been diverted and that its own visits to the site showed Megaspeed was a small commercial cloud operator working within US rules.

At the time, there was no public information about Huang’s personal connection to one of Megaspeed’s executives.

October 29, 2026: New York Times report links Huang to suspected Chinese spy

The controversy took a new turn on October 29, 2026, when The New York Times reported that Huang had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang, an executive linked to Megaspeed.

Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang.

Citing people briefed on US intelligence surveillance, the newspaper reported that American officials suspected she was working for Chinese intelligence and helping Beijing gather information about Nvidia.

Officials were also concerned about her access to Huang, who himself had access to US President Donald Trump. The report further said Trump had been briefed about the intelligence findings in late 2025 but had not taken action. Alice Huang was believed to be working for China’s Ministry of State Security.

Nvidia says Huang’s dealings with Alice Huang were normal

Nvidia pushed back against the allegations on the same day.

A company spokesperson told CNBC that Megaspeed was simply one of Nvidia’s regional cloud customers. The company also said earlier allegations about the diversion of its chips had been investigated and found to be unfounded.

Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo said Huang’s interactions with Alice Huang were not unusual because speaking to customers was part of his job.

He pointed out that Huang speaks to thousands of customer executives every year.

Rizzo also said that if the US government considered someone a threat to American industry, it would inform Nvidia.

Huang defended the company’s dealings with Megaspeed in an interview the following week. He described them as normal business interactions and said Nvidia had checked that the company had not illegally sent its chips to China.

However, the explanation did little to end the growing questions about the relationship.

November 5: US lawmakers demand answers from Huang

The controversy soon reached the US Congress.

On November 5, three Republican committee chairmen wrote to Huang, asking him to attend a closed-door joint briefing.

The lawmakers were John Moolenaar of the House Select Committee on China, Brian Mast of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Rick Crawford of the House Intelligence Committee.

Their letter said the reports raised serious national security concerns about China’s access to sensitive American technology.

They wanted to understand how far US national security had been put at risk and also questioned whether Nvidia had strong enough security checks to protect itself against foreign espionage.

Huang was later given a deadline of November 11 to respond to the request. The deadline coincided with the day the crisis surrounding Nvidia’s board intensified.

November 6 and 8: US officials circulate secret memo about Alice Huang

The New York Times reported on November 6 and again on November 8 that US officials had circulated a classified memo among policymakers in the spring of 2026.

The memo reportedly warned that Alice Huang was a spy working for China’s Ministry of State Security.

According to the newspaper, Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of the document.

The report suggested that concerns about Alice Huang had reached senior government officials and were no longer limited to intelligence agencies.

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November 8: Jensen Huang admits infidelity as Nvidia board opens investigation

On Sunday, November 8, Huang sent a letter to Nvidia employees admitting that he had been unfaithful to his wife of 40 years.

He acknowledged that his actions had hurt his wife and children and accepted responsibility for what had happened. “There is no excuse for what I did,” he wrote.

Huang did not name Alice Huang in the letter but connected his conduct to the national security concerns raised in media reports.

He also said he supported the board’s independent investigation and would cooperate fully.

On the same day, Nvidia’s board announced that a committee of independent directors, with the help of outside legal counsel, would investigate whether Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, the board said it continued to have confidence in him.

Trump also came out in Huang’s support, calling him a “fine person” and saying he should remain in his position.

However, Nvidia shares fell more than 5% the following day.

November 9: Nvidia’s top lawyer steps into government investigation

Another development came on November 9, when Bloomberg reported that Nvidia’s chief lawyer, Tim Teter, had intervened in a US investigation into suspected chip smuggling by Megaspeed in 2025.

According to the report, Teter contacted Commerce Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler and asked whether the Trump administration had played a role in Alice Huang’s detention.

The same day, the Financial Times reported that Alice Huang and a business partner had approached investors in China in early 2025 with a proposal to build a data centre in Asia.

They reportedly assured the investors that there would be no difficulty in obtaining graphics processing units (GPUs), which are used to power AI systems.

Huang also withdrew from planned speaking appearances at the ElevenLabs Summit and the Anthropic CEO Forum.

November 9: China rejects spy allegations against Alice Huang

China’s foreign ministry rejected the allegations on Monday, November 9. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun called the claims unsubstantiated and said they were an attempt to smear China. Jensen Huang also denied having anything to do with any leak of confidential information.

The allegations about Alice Huang’s links to Chinese intelligence are based on reports citing unnamed sources. Beijing has denied them.

November 9-10: The $7.5 billion Nvidia chip pipeline to China

The controversy became more serious when The Information published reports on November 9 and 10 about a network of companies allegedly involved in moving Nvidia chips to China.

According to the publication, Alice Huang, her husband and her sister had built a network of businesses across China and Singapore to acquire Nvidia processors.

One of the companies involved was Shanghai Century Litong, a Chinese firm founded in 2023. It reportedly became an Nvidia-preferred cloud partner, giving it priority access to the company’s chips.

Citing two people familiar with Alice Huang, The Information reported that the network had helped move at least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips into China. The shipments reportedly involved around 240,000 processors, mainly H100 and H200 chips, along with some A100 models.

Some of these chips allegedly reached data centres serving Alibaba, Tencent and Chinese AI laboratories.

The report also said the network had secured large quantities of A800 and H800 chips that were already held by distributors, even as new US export restrictions came into force.

The Information further reported that Alice Huang’s ties to Jensen Huang dated back to at least 2023.

Bloomberg separately reported that Megaspeed’s own imports of Nvidia chips reached around $4.6 billion between 2023 and 2025.

The Wall Street Journal says US officials had concerns for years

The Wall Street Journal reported that several national intelligence authorities had been worried about Megaspeed’s links to China as early as late 2024.

According to the newspaper, officials became more suspicious of Alice Huang after learning about her close relationship with Nvidia’s chief executive. They began to suspect that she had been recruited by a Chinese intelligence agency.

November 11: Another alleged relationship with a senior Nvidia executive emerges

Just when the controversy appeared to be centred on Alice Huang, The New York Times reported another alleged relationship involving the Nvidia chief.

Late on November 11, the newspaper reported that Huang had also been involved with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare.

The report cited five current and former employees. Powell reports directly to Huang, and the alleged relationship had not been reported previously.

Two sources told the newspaper that Huang and Powell were seen being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose during Nvidia’s GTC developer conference in March.

Three people briefed on the incident said a bystander had recorded the two on a phone.

According to the report, Huang’s security team pulled the person aside and offered them a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

November 11: Nvidia board reportedly prepares to remove Jensen Huang

Minutes after The New York Times published its report about Powell, The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia’s board was preparing to remove Huang as CEO.

The newspaper said the directors could meet as early as Wednesday to discuss his possible exit.

Bloomberg separately reported that the board had been working with an outside firm to identify possible replacements.

Reuters and CNBC also reported that the board was meeting that evening.

The development marked a major change from Sunday’s position, when the board had publicly expressed confidence in Huang and announced an independent investigation.

Nvidia shares fell around 8% to 9% in after-hours trading following the reports. The company had also lost around $600 billion in market value during the week.

Nvidia has no clear successor if Huang leaves

Huang, 63, has not put a clear succession plan in place. Reuters reported that he owns around 3.6% of Nvidia, while 11 members of the company’s board are independent directors.

Under Nvidia’s rules, a majority of the directors can remove Huang as CEO, with or without cause.

The Wall Street Journal has also reported that Huang does not believe in succession planning.

Ian Buck, who oversees Nvidia’s data centre business, was seen as the leading possible replacement, according to Reuters.

However, Reuters also reported that Nvidia employees overwhelmingly wanted Huang to remain as chief executive.