Nvidia, the company at the centre of the global artificial intelligence boom, is facing a major leadership crisis. Its co-founder Jensen Huang has stepped down as CEO after 33 years, while allegations involving Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and a Singapore-based cloud computing company have raised questions about corporate governance and access to advanced AI chips.

The controversy has coincided with a sharp decline in Nvidia‘s market value. The company lost about $600 billion in market capitalisation over the week, according to Reuters, while its shares fell more than 30% from their October record. Nvidia’s market value stood at around $4.01 trillion after its shares closed at $166.19 on November 12.

The developments centre on two separate but connected issues – reports about Jensen Huang’s personal relationship with Alice Huang and allegations that she may have links to Chinese intelligence. Alice Huang has not publicly responded to the allegations.

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On November 12, Nvidia announced the exit of Jensen Huang from his role as president, CEO and a member of its board with immediate effect. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor.

The leadership change followed an independent board investigation announced on November 8. Separately, Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued findings from its investigation into Alice Huang and Megaspeed International. The ministry said the case concerned suspected false declarations involving server purchases and exports, not espionage.

Jensen Huang’s exit and Nvidia’s $600 billion market-value loss?

Nvidia shares came under pressure amid reports about Huang’s personal relationships and the board’s investigation. The stock was also affected by a broader technology selloff following the US midterm elections, as investors questioned the scale of AI infrastructure spending, financing costs and the returns that technology companies could generate from their investments.

Huang’s resignation added to investor uncertainty. Nvidia shares fell as much as 14% during trading on November 12 before recovering some losses. They closed at $166.19, down 4.3% from the previous session.

Reuters reported that Nvidia lost about $600 billion in market value over the week. Its valuation had also fallen more than 30% from its October record of around $5.8 trillion.

These figures refer to different periods. The $600 billion decline relates to the week’s selloff, while the fall from $5.8 trillion covers the longer period since October. Neither represents cash withdrawn from Nvidia. Market capitalisation is the combined market value of its outstanding shares.

The selloff also affected Huang’s personal fortune. Forbes estimated his net worth at $143 billion at Thursday’s close, down $19.2 billion from $162.2 billion before Monday’s market opening. He owns around 3.5% of Nvidia, making his estimated wealth particularly sensitive to movements in the company’s share price.

Key figures behind Nvidia’s selloff

Indicator Figure Market value lost during the week Around $600 billion Market capitalisation on November 12 Around $4.01 trillion Market capitalisation peak in October Around $5.8 trillion Share price on November 12 $166.19 Fall from October record More than 30% Jensen Huang’s estimated net worth $143 billion Huang’s estimated wealth loss $19.2 billion

Forbes also reported on November 13 that seven billionaires linked to Nvidia had lost around a third of their combined wealth amid the crisis. This is a separate measure from Nvidia’s decline in market capitalisation and should not be added to the $600 billion figure.

Who will lead Nvidia after Jensen Huang?

Nvidia appointed Kress as interim CEO while its board considers internal and external candidates for the permanent position. The company also appointed Harvey C Jones as its first-ever board chair.

Nvidia former CEO Jensen Huang with Alice Huang at a Shanghai restaurant. (Picture Credit: X/@vivilinsv)

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. Under his leadership, the company expanded from a graphics-chip maker into one of the world’s leading suppliers of processors for AI and data centres.

In its November 12 announcement, Jones said Kress had helped lead Nvidia through a period of extraordinary growth and understood its business, customers, operations and financial position.

Kress said she was committed to building on Huang’s work. “We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead,” she said.

The leadership transition comes as investors assess whether Nvidia can sustain its growth without the executive who built the company into an AI industry powerhouse.

Reuters reported that Nvidia’s forward price-to-earnings ratio had fallen to around 12 times expected earnings, its lowest level since 2012. However, analysts continued to expect strong financial growth. LSEG data cited by Reuters showed that analysts expected October-quarter revenue to rise 92% year on year and net profit to exceed $60 billion, an increase of 89%.

Erik Kratz, co-head of wealth and chief investment officer at Arena Private Wealth, told Reuters: “This is a key-person event, not a demand event. Nobody is canceling GPU orders because the CEO resigned.”

He added that stocks often take time to find a bottom after an abrupt CEO departure while investors wait for the outcome of investigations and a leadership search.

Who is Alice Huang and what are her China connections?

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese businesswoman whose activities in the AI infrastructure industry have attracted scrutiny from US authorities.

A Reuters investigation published on November 10 traced her career through more than 30 publicly available financial records, corporate filings and company documents.

Jensen Huang lost an estimated $19.2 billion in 4 days.(Image: Reuters)

Reuters reported that she held senior positions at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, a Chinese investment firm. Posts on the firm’s official WeChat account identified her as deputy general manager, executive director and a member of its investment decision committee between 2016 and 2017.

She had also reportedly worked at HSBC’s private bank in Hong Kong and CITIC Securities. Chinese financial publication Caixin reported that she was about 42 years old and had previously worked in television journalism.

Her business activities later brought her to Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based cloud computing company that provides access to computing infrastructure and describes itself as an Nvidia business partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

Alice Huang’s connection to Megaspeed

Megaspeed was incorporated in Singapore in 2015 under the name 7Road International before changing its name. According to corporate records reviewed by Washington-based research group C4ADS:

Alice Huang became its controlling shareholder in March 2023.

She also served as a director and managing director of its Indonesian subsidiary between March and November 2023.

In late 2023, Megaspeed’s shares were transferred to Singapore-based SwiftData, which holds all 10 million ordinary shares.

C4ADS could not establish who ultimately controlled SwiftData but believed Huang may have continued to influence Megaspeed. It cited instances in which she was identified as the company’s chairperson.

Megaspeed attracted US scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Chinese customers access advanced Nvidia processors despite Washington’s export restrictions.

The New York Times reported in October 2025 that US authorities were investigating whether Megaspeed had helped Chinese customers obtain restricted Nvidia chips. Reuters subsequently reviewed shipping records showing that Megaspeed’s Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia H100 processors and related components between 2024 and 2026. The shipments included hardware from Giga Computing, a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturer Gigabyte.

However, the shipments to Indonesia do not by themselves establish that Megaspeed violated US export-control laws. There has been no public finding that the company breached the restrictions.

What are the allegations involving Chinese intelligence?

The controversy took on a national security dimension after The New York Times reported that US authorities believed Alice Huang had been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to gather information about the American AI chip industry.

The report also alleged that the effort involved persuading Nvidia to support making advanced chips available to China. Reuters said it could not independently verify the intelligence claims. China has denied the allegations.

ALSO READ Jensen Huang loses $19.2 billion in four days as Nvidia shares tumble

The two Huangs are not related, Reuters reported. Their association came under scrutiny after media reports about their personal relationship.

Jensen Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to Nvidia employees. He said, “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

The admission did not establish the allegations concerning Chinese intelligence or show that Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised.

What did Singapore find in its investigation into Alice Huang?

Singapore’s investigation is separate from the US intelligence allegations. In a statement on November 12, the MHA clarified that Alice Huang was not investigated for espionage.

The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs began investigating several companies and their key officers, including Megaspeed and its controllers, in February 2025.

The inquiry focused on suspected false declarations involving server purchases and exports. According to the MHA, companies under investigation had purchased physical servers that were exported through Singapore to Malaysia without entering the Singapore market. Authorities were examining whether the servers were subsequently routed from Malaysia to another destination, contrary to declarations made in Singapore.

The ministry said Alice Huang was investigated because she had served as Megaspeed’s CEO, chairperson and one of its key controllers. It also clarified that she was a Hong Kong resident and was not based in Singapore.

Timeline of Singapore’s action against Alice Huang

Date Development February 2025 Singapore Police and Customs began investigating Megaspeed and other companies. June 24, 2025 The US Bureau of Industry and Security conducted a voluntary post-shipment verification check at Megaspeed. Singapore police also interviewed Huang and impounded her passport. February 2026 Singapore authorities concluded there was insufficient evidence to establish that Huang had committed the suspected server-related offences. February 26, 2026 Police returned her passport, and Huang left Singapore. November 12, 2026 Singapore announced that she had received a stern warning and was barred from re-entering the country.

The MHA said that although there was insufficient evidence to establish the suspected offences, police assessed that Huang had provided information she knew to be inaccurate to downplay her role in Megaspeed. Authorities therefore issued her a stern warning and barred her from returning to Singapore.

The investigation into Megaspeed and six other individuals remains open.

Singapore also said it had sought information from the US and other jurisdictions to verify the origin and final destinations of the servers. It reported receiving limited assistance from Supermicro, a US-based server supplier, despite repeated requests for help securing the company’s cooperation.

The government said Singapore would not allow businesses to use its commercial system to circumvent other countries’ export controls through fraud or dishonest practices. However, it does not enforce unilateral export restrictions imposed by foreign governments.

What does the controversy mean for Nvidia’s business?

The developments have put Nvidia’s corporate governance, leadership succession and relationships with overseas cloud-computing partners under scrutiny.

US lawmakers have sought answers about the relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, including whether he knew about any alleged intelligence activity and whether sensitive information had been compromised.

George Chen, a partner at consultancy The Asia Group, told Reuters that Jensen Huang could also be viewed as a potential victim if he had been deliberately targeted or manipulated without knowing the woman’s identity or intentions.

Nvidia has said its CEO meets thousands of customer executives each year and that cloud customers in Asia receive ordinary business information, not trade secrets or information related to US national security.

Its next quarterly results and the outcome of the board’s independent investigation will be important tests as the company enters a new phase without its long-time co-founder at the helm.