A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was officially announced on April 16, 2026, by US President Donald Trump. The full text of the agreement was later released by the US State Department, laying out not just a pause in war, but a larger attempt to move towards peace.

According to the peace agreement, both sides also agreed that there should be “full recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” along with proper security along their shared border. At the same time, Israel made it clear that it will continue to keep its “inherent right to self-defence.”

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: What the full 10-day truce really says

"I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House… Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!" – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 https://t.co/zMspAjw3PD pic.twitter.com/KFipIMmFOD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 16, 2026

1.Both countries say they are ‘not at war’

Israel and Lebanon have clearly stated that they are “not at war.” They’ve also agreed to sit down for serious, direct negotiations with the aim of reaching a long-term peace deal.

2.The issue of armed groups inside Lebanon

A major concern raised in the agreement is about armed groups in Lebanon that are not part of the state. The text says these groups “undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty and threaten regional stability.” Because of this, both sides agree that their activities must be limited.

3.Only Lebanon’s official forces can carry weapons

The deal makes it clear that only official forces should be allowed to carry weapons in Lebanon. These include the Lebanese Armed Forces, Internal Security Forces, General Security, State Security, Customs, and the Municipal Police, all together called “Lebanon’s security forces.”

4.When the ceasefire actually began

The halt in fighting started at 5:00 pm EST on April 16. It is meant to last for 10 days, described as a “gesture of goodwill” to give space for serious peace talks.

5.There’s room to extend it

The truce isn’t fixed. It can be extended if both sides agree, but only if talks show real progress and Lebanon proves it can enforce control on the ground.

6. Israel keeps its right to defend itself

Even with the ceasefire in place, Israel has not stepped back from its security stance. The agreement says it “shall preserve its right to take all necessary measures in self-defence” against any “planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks.”

At the same time, there is a clear limit, apart from self-defence, Israel will not carry out offensive operations in Lebanon. This includes strikes on “civilian, military, and other state targets, in the territory of Lebanon by land, air, and sea”.

7. Lebanon has a big responsibility now

From the moment the ceasefire began, Lebanon is expected to act. With international support, its government will take “meaningful steps” to stop Hezbollah and any other armed groups from carrying out “attacks, operations, or hostile activities” against Israel.

It clearly says Lebanon’s official forces alone are responsible for the country’s sovereignty and defence. It adds that “no other country or group has claim to be the guarantor of Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

8.Talks will now focus on unresolved issues

Looking ahead, both Israel and Lebanon have asked the United States to continue helping them talk through what’s still unresolved. A key issue is the demarcation of their land border. The aim is to reach a full agreement that ensures “lasting security, stability, and peace between the two countries.”

The United States has made it clear it will stay involved. It understands that both sides are accepting these commitments together with the announcement. The idea, as the text puts it, is to create the conditions needed for “good-faith negotiations toward enduring peace and security.”

Trump says Israel and Lebanon leaders may speak as ceasefire push continues

Trump shared the update in a late-night social media post. “Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon,” he wrote. He added, “It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow.” Trump did not name which leaders would be involved.

Rare Israel-Lebanon talks already began in Washington

Trump’s latest announcement came just days after a rare face-to-face meeting between Lebanese and Israeli diplomats in Washington on Tuesday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the talks, which participants described as a working group focused on reaching a ceasefire while cross-border hostilities continued.

The meeting lasted more than two hours. It included Lebanon’s ambassador to the US, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, and Israel’s ambassador, Yechiel Leiter.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said both sides “agreed to launch direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue.”