US President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected Iran’s latest response to a US-backed peace proposal aimed at stopping the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The reaction came just hours after Iran sent its counteroffer through Pakistani mediators.

Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”

According to reports from Iranian state media and semi-official outlets, Tehran’s response included several major demands before any broader agreement could move forward.

Inside Iran’s response to the US peace proposal

Even though both Iran and the US have kept the arrangements mentioned in the peace proposal confidential, with Pakistan also guarding the details as a mediator, Iran’s local news outlet Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran’s response mainly focused on “ending the war” rather than agreeing to a temporary ceasefire.

According to Tasnim, Iran reportedly asked for an immediate stop to the war across all fronts, including in Lebanon. It also sought guarantees that the United States or its allies would not launch any further attacks on Iranian territory.

Another key demand focused on sanctions relief. Iran reportedly wants the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to suspend restrictions on Iranian oil sales for at least 30 days.

The report also said talks between Iran and Washington will continue for now through written exchanges via Pakistani mediators.

Tehran also called for an end to the US naval blockade around the country.

Iran further demanded compensation for damage caused during the conflict. One of the most sensitive parts of the proposal reportedly involved the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran seeking recognition of its sovereignty or management role over the strategic waterway under certain conditions. Iranian outlets reported details of the proposal, citing informed sources.

The reports further claimed Iran is seeking “Iranian management of the Strait of Hormuz if certain commitments are undertaken by the US,” though the exact nature of those commitments has not been made public.

Meanwhile, the The Wall Street Journal reported that Tehran was open to halting uranium enrichment for a shorter period instead of the 20-year suspension sought by the US. However, Iran rejected any proposal that involved dismantling its nuclear facilities.

Conflict has entered its tenth week

The conflict began in late February 2026 and has since grown into one of the most tense confrontations in the region in recent years. Over the past 10 weeks, the fighting has included US and Israeli strikes on Iran, retaliatory attacks from Tehran, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and tensions spilling into Lebanon.

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The unrest has also affected global energy markets, with oil prices rising and shipping routes facing major pressure. Earlier US proposals reportedly included plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin a 30-day diplomatic process that would allow deeper discussions on sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program.

However, Iran has repeatedly insisted that any deal must include strong guarantees and meaningful sanctions relief. Tehran has also continued defending its stance on uranium enrichment and regional security matters.

What happens next?

The White House has not issued a detailed statement beyond Trump’s Truth Social post. Iran, however, appeared unfazed by Trump’s criticism.

A source quoted by Tasnim pushed back strongly against the US president’s remarks and suggested Tehran was not interested in shaping its proposals around Washington’s approval.

“No one in Iran drafts plans to please Trump,” the source said, according to Tasnim.

The source further added that Trump’s reaction “does not matter at all.”

For now, it remains unclear whether the latest diplomatic efforts will help reopen the strategic waterway fully or move both sides closer to ending the conflict permanently.