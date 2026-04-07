On Monday, Iran turned down a proposal to stop the war, even as the clock ticked toward Trump’s deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict, which has now stretched into its fifth week, shows no signs of slowing. Iran instead shared a response made up of ten clauses.

According to its state news agency, the plan focuses on ending the wider conflict in the region, ensuring safe passage through the Strait, lifting sanctions, and rebuilding damaged infrastructure. At the same time, Tehran made its stance clear, it will not work under deadlines while reviewing any proposal.

The message was passed through Pakistan, which has been acting as a go-between during this tense standoff.

What Iran is offering in return

Two senior Iranian officials, speaking anonymously to the NYT, said Iran wants strong guarantees: no more attacks on its soil, an end to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, and a complete removal of sanctions. In exchange, Iran has signalled it is ready to ease one of the biggest pressure points in the conflict, the crucial oil route, the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has effectively been blocking traffic there, but under this proposal, it would allow ships to pass again. However, Tehran plans to charge around $2 million per ship. That money would be shared with Oman, which lies across the strait.

Instead of asking for direct compensation for war damage, Iran says it would use its share of this money to rebuild roads, facilities, and other infrastructure hit by American and Israeli strikes.

Here’s the 10-point proposal

1. No more attacks on Iran

At the top of its list, Iran wants a clear promise, that the US and its allies will not launch any more strikes against it.

2. End the war for good

Tehran is not interested in a temporary pause. It is asking for a permanent end to the conflict, not just a ceasefire that could break later.

3. Stop Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Iran says the fighting must also stop in Lebanon, where Israel has been targeting Hezbollah.

4. Lift all US sanctions

Another key demand is the complete removal of American sanctions, which have long hurt Iran’s economy.

5. No more attacks on its allies

Iran wants its allied groups across the region to be left alone as part of any broader peace deal.

6. Strait of Hormuz will reopen

In return, Iran says it is ready to allow ships to pass again through the Strait of Hormuz, a route crucial for global oil supplies.

7. A $2 million fee per ship

But there’s a condition, every ship passing through would have to pay a fee of about $2 million.

8. Sharing the money with Oman

Iran plans to split this revenue with Oman, which sits across the Strait.

9. Rules for safe passage

Tehran would also put in place a proper system to ensure ships can move safely through the waters.

10. Use the money to rebuild

Instead of asking for direct compensation, Iran says it will use the money collected from these fees to rebuild infrastructure damaged during the war.

Trump calls it ‘significant,’ but not enough

Speaking at the White House, Donald Trump acknowledged the offer but made it clear it falls short. “It’s a significant proposal. It’s a significant step,” he said. “It’s not good enough. But it’s a very significant step.”

If Iran does not meet his demands by 8 pm Tuesday, he warned of massive new strikes that could leave lasting damage. “It will take them 100 years to rebuild,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state media made it clear that the proposal is not about a temporary ceasefire. It “rejected a cease-fire” and instead stressed the need for a complete and lasting end to the war, on its own terms.

Iranian outlets claimed the country has the “upper hand” right now, pointing to its ability to choke off shipping in the Strait and its claim that it shot down an American F-15E fighter jet, even though the US managed to rescue both airmen.

Earlier US proposal already rejected

This isn’t the first attempt at talks. Back on March 24, the United States had sent a 15-point plan to Iran, again through Pakistan. Tehran rejected that offer and came back with counter-demands, some of which have now reappeared in this latest proposal. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, called it “extremely excessive, unusual and illogical.”

‘We’re dealing with different people now’

Trump, meanwhile, suggested the situation inside Iran has changed after recent strikes. “We’re dealing with different people now,” he said. “They’re smarter. They’re sharper, I think less radical.” He even claimed that the US and Israel had effectively achieved “regime change” by killing several top Iranian leaders.”