​​​
  3. Indonesian forces behind unlawful killings in Papua says Amnesty International

Indonesian forces behind unlawful killings in Papua says Amnesty International

Amnesty said that more than half the victims were either political activists specifically targeted or people taking part in peaceful protests.

By: | Jakarta | Updated: July 2, 2018 7:17 AM
The human rights group said none of the killings was investigated independently of the security forces responsible. (Reuters)

Amnesty International says there have been 95 unlawful killings by security forces in Indonesia’s easternmost Papua region since 2008, including targeted slayings of activists, and a near-total absence of justice for the mainly indigenous victims.

In a report based on two years of research, Amnesty said today that more than half the victims were either political activists specifically targeted or people taking part in peaceful protests often unrelated to the Papuan independence movement.

It said none of the killings was investigated independently of the security forces responsible. In about a third of the cases, there was not even an internal investigation.

An independence movement and an armed insurgency have simmered in the formerly Dutch-controlled region since it was annexed by Indonesia in 1963.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top