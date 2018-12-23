Indonesia Tsunami Live updates: 43 people killed after undersea landslides around Sunda Strait

The Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean. (Sutopo Purwo Nugroho twitter)

Indonesia Tsunami Live updates: A tsunami apparently caused by undersea landslides on Saturday night from a volcanic island killed at least 43 people after the waves hit the coast around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait. Indonesia’s disaster agency said another 600 people were hurt and dozens of buildings were damaged.

The Meteorology and Geophysics agency in a separate statement said it could have been caused by undersea landslides from Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the Krakatau volcano, which last erupted in October.”

In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, of Indonesia’s national disaster management authority (BNPB), has been tweeting out information relating to the event.