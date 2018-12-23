Indonesia Tsunami Live updates: 43 people killed after undersea landslides around Sunda Strait

Indonesia Tsunami Live updates: A tsunami apparently caused by undersea landslides on Saturday night from a volcanic island killed at least 43 people after the waves hit the coast around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait. Indonesia’s disaster agency said another 600 people were hurt and dozens of buildings were damaged.
The Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.
The Meteorology and Geophysics agency in a separate statement said it could have been caused by undersea landslides from Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the Krakatau volcano, which last erupted in October.”
In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo.
Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, of Indonesia’s national disaster management authority (BNPB), has been tweeting out information relating to the event.
Scientists from Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics agency said it could have been caused by undersea landslides from the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano. They also cited tidal waves caused by the full moon.
Video footage posted to social media by Nugroho showed panicked residents clutching flashlights and fleeing for higher ground. Indonesian authorities initially claimed the wave was not a tsunami, but instead a tidal surge and urged the public not to panic.
Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific 'Ring of Fire', where tectonic plates collide and a large portion of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.
Dozens of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which hit beaches without warning in South Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9.30 pm local time (1430 GMT) on Saturday, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.